RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)

METTE UNVEILS DYNAMIC REMIX PACKAGE FOR 'MAMA'S EYES

MUMBAI - METTE has unveiled the first eclectic remix package for her latest single 'Mama's Eyes'. Today, the track receives reworks from Jethro Heston, Barry Can't Swim, and LOSTBOYJAY. Listen HERE. On 2nd June, METTE will drop a second remix bundle which will feature reworks from Louis LaRoche and DJ Smallz.

Jethro Heston is the first to spin his own take on the original, taking the track to deeper levels, creating a euphoric and deep house edit of the original. Next up, rising producer Barry Can't Swim brings a dose of high energy breakbeats with hefty horn stabs to his remix. Rounding off the first remix package, is Toronto based artist LOSTBOYJAY who adds shuffling drum machine rhythms and a deep bassline to his house flavoured cut, creating an afterhours interpretation to the edit.

On the second remix package, out 2nd June, Louis La Rouche reveals his 80s inspired rework, tinging his remix with an italo-disco bassline. Last up, DJ Smallz, unveils his Jersey club edit of the original.

The remixes have been making waves amongst the club circuit, garnering key support from heavyweight DJs including Kryder, Don Diablo, Gorgon City, Faithless, Dee Montero, TSHA, Sant, Nic Fanciulli, Oliver Heldens, Claptone, Myd and many more.

Minnesota native METTE is a multi-faceted singer, songwriter dancer and actress who exploded onto the pop cultural landscape as the fearless star in N.E.R.D and Rihanna's 'Lemon' video. METTE's artistic tool continues to expand with the release of her single 'Mama's Eyes'. Produced by Barney Lister (Celeste, Joy Crookes), the single is a euphoric mix of R&B and pop that explores METTE's relationship with her mother and how it shaped her life, experiences and identity as an artist.

METTE was a long standing member of Pharrell's dance troupe 'The Baes' and starred as Justice alongside J Lo in 'Hustlers'. She recently partnered with Alexander McQueen for their Sprint Runner campaign directed by Grammy Award winner Sophie Muller (see here). She's already garnered key support from Dazed, BEAT, NME, DIY, Clash, The Line of Best Fit, Notion, PAPER, The Fader, The Guardian and more.

The first remix packages for 'Mama's Eyes' is out now! Stay tuned for the second remix package featuring reworks from Louis La Roche and DJ Smallz out 2nd June.

Mama's Eyes - The Remixes

01 Mama's Eyes (Jethro Heston Remix)
02 Mama's Eyes (Barry Can't Swim Remix)
03 Mama's Eyes (LOSTBOYJAY Remix)

Mama's Eyes - The Remixes 2 (Out 2nd June)
01 Mama's Eyes (Louis La Roche Remix)
02 Mama's Eyes (DJ Smallz 732 Jersey Club Mix Remix)

Tags

RnM Biz

Magic FM Announces 'Jallosh' a Marathi Magic FM's Musical evening

Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi...read more

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

top# 5 articles

1
KYLIE'S BRAND NEW SINGLE, 'PADAM PADAM', IS OUT NOW!

MUMBAI: Kylie’s return to making new music is always a joyful and celebratory event - and none more so than now, with the release of her insanely...read more

2
Goafest 2023 Welcomes India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star as 'Co-Presenting' Sponsors

MUMBAI: The Goafest Organising Committee is pleased to announce that India Today Group Aaj Tak and Disney Star have come on board as ‘Co-Presenting’...read more

3
Korean-American Starlet Zeph Returns With Irresistible New Anthem "you don't like me like that"

MUMBAI: Korean-born, LA-based alt pop-star Zeph (full name Zephani Jong) is back with yet another relatable bop. The budding songstress unveiled her...read more

4
Fan Listening Parties for Ed Sheeran’s unreleased album to be hosted at SOCIAL in association with Warner Music India

MUMBAI: To celebrate the historic rollout of Ed Sheeran’s most intimate and personal album yet, Warner Music India is collaborating with SOCIAL to...read more

5
Dooriyan" is a heart-wrenching song that delves into the pain and struggles of a distant relationship: Viniick

MUMBAI: Mumbai based indie artist Vikas Nishad aka Viniick has recently released his latest track Dooriyan. The track is a love song which portrays...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games