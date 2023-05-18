RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)

Music Composers Sachin-Jigar Join Hands with Arijit Singh for Their Latest Musical Masterpiece, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye"

MUMBAI: Renowned music composers Sachin-Jigar have teamed up with Arijit Singh for their highly anticipated song, "Phir Aur Kya Chahiye." This collaboration is a musical extravaganza that will leave audiences captivated and yearning for more.

Sachin-Jigar, known for their exceptional musical prowess and ability to create unforgettable melodies, have consistently pushed boundaries with their innovative compositions. With numerous chart-topping hits to their credit, their unique blend of genres has garnered critical acclaim and won the hearts of millions worldwide.

"Phir Aur Kya Chahiye" is set to be an enchanting and soulful track that will showcase the creative brilliance of Sachin-Jigar's music and Arijit Singh's mesmerizing vocals. The song promises to resonate with listeners on a deep emotional level, leaving a lasting impact.

“ Phir Aur Kya Chahiye is a beautiful fusion of melodies, heartfelt lyrics and musical arrangement that will transport the listeners to a world of pure musical bliss. We are sure this song will soon become a timeless musical piece which will capture hearts and top music charts” The song has already received 17 million views within two days of its release, proving its immense popularity and potential to become a chartbuster soon.

Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh & Amitabh Bhattacharya had recently come together to create the romantic single Apna Bana Le from Bhediya.

Tags

RnM Biz

Music creators across the country applaud the Bombay High Court Verdict upholding the author/composer's right to royalty

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS) has emerged triumphant in its legal battle agaread more

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

top# 5 articles

1
XG perform at KCON JAPAN 2023 - their first performance in Japan

MUMBAI: XG performed for the first time in Japan at KCON JAPAN 2023, the world's largest K-culture festival, held at Makuhari Messe on March 13.read more

2
Madonna's racy nude photos from controversial 'Sex' book to go up for auction

MUMBAI: 'Hung Up' hitmaker Madonna's nude photos from her controversial 'Sex' book, which was released in 1992, are set to be sold at auction. The "...read more

3
Chris Gayle on 'Oh Fatima': Great song, great locations, super collab with Arko

MUMBAI :West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle has joined hands with singer Arko for the track 'Oh Fatima'. Talking about the number, he describes it...read more

4
After Jackie Chan, Bret Lee, it's going to be Rema on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

MUMBAI: Nigerian singer Rema, who has belted out the viral song 'Calm Down' will be seen appearing as a guest on the comedy talk show 'The Kapil...read more

5
Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi: Shubman lends his voice to Spider-Man's Indian avatar

MUMBAI: Cricketer Shubman Gill, who has been having a great run at IPL2023, has launched the Hindi and Punjabi trailers for 'Spider-Man: Across the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games