RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)

MTV Hustle 2.0 fame Rapper GD 47 releases his new song "Mic Naal" with emcee H$.

MUMBAI: Punjab-born rapper GD47, who gained fame after his appearance on "MTV Hustle 2.0," has just released a new song titled “Mic Naal” in collaboration with Punjabi underground emcee H$. The song portrays GD47's deep faith in himself and his "mic" as his greatest confidantes.

“Mic Naal” is GD47's most ferocious attempt yet at a 'choppy' rap flow in both Punjabi and English, and it includes a tough verse by Punjabi underground emcee H$ on the hook. The song is a testament to the rapper's dedication to his craft and his belief in the power of rap music and the mic.

For GD47, the recording studio is a therapeutic escape where he can express his emotions freely, even if those around him don't understand his perspective or lofty goals. Through his music, he hopes to inspire others to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams with determination and passion.

The release of “Mic Naal” marks a significant milestone in GD47's career as he continues to push the boundaries of Punjabi rap music. Fans can stream the song now on all major music platforms and witness the rapper's fierce commitment to his craft.

Sharing about the Song GD 47 shared, “This Track is super close to my heart, I feel I have shared my heart out. I hope my fans will love this song and connect with it like they did with my previous ones. I am thankful to Def Jam India for their unwavering support and belief in my music. I am excited to see how my fans react to "Mic Naal" and can't wait to share more music with them in the future.”

Tags

RnM Biz

Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Performing Right Society Limited ("IPRS") against private FM radio broadcasters

MUMBAI: In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court today upheld the rights of The Indian Perforead more

Primary Wave Music announces strategic investment and partnership with Times Music

MUMBAI: Primary Wave Music, the world’s leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary musread more

BIG FM honours the outstanding contribution of impact makers at the first edition of the BIG IMPACT AWARDS in Pune

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s biggest audio entertainment networks, celebrated the exceptional read more

RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT

MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformatioread more

Revelator Expands into Japanese Market

Revelator, a leading provider of digital IP infrastructure to music companies around the world, iread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2023 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games