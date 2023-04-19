Today Janishia Jones is flipping the script - and the mic - for diversity in the music industry

MUMBAI: Janishia Jones recently advocated for an overhaul of the music industry, which has perpetuated a system that continually marginalizes communities, in an essay published in Billboard.

But that’s not where her advocacy for fellow women of color starts and stops. Not even close.

As the founder and host of the Pub Royalty Queen Podcast - which recently launched its third season - she is providing an avenue for BIPOC women in the music industry to express themselves and have their voices be heard while inspiring others.

A full press release on this new season - which includes Christine Osazuwa (CSO - Shoobs / Founder, Measure of Music), Drea Jackson (Artist & Label Partnerships Manager - Soundcloud), and Kristine Mbadugha (Independent Music Partnerships - YouTube), among others - is available below FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE now, coinciding with the new episode with Lisa Robinson (VP, Community & Social Engagement - Downtown Music Holdings).

Janishia, Founder and CEO of ENCORE Music Tech Solutions, has made it her mission to both celebrate and support women of color working in the music industry - and to provide a path forward for those looking to join the industry. In addition to Pub Royalty Queen, she recently launched JukeJoint Foundation, a nonprofit that provides resources, connections, and grants to women of color, and regularly organizes networking and allyship meet-ups.

Stronger Together: Pub Royalty Queen Podcast Highlights Women of Color Music Business Professionals

Janishia Jones hosts in-depth, thought-provoking discussions with women of color in the music business in a podcast that aims to build community and inspire transformation.

Pub Royalty Queen Podcast returns with Season 3, highlighting diverse female voices in various sectors of the music industry. Meaningful conversations with women of color leading the music industry are hosted by Janishia Jones, founder of ENCORE Music Tech and co-founder of JukeJoint Foundation, a non-profit that supports networking, funding and professional development for women of color in music.

Jones talks candidly with established executives, brilliant young minds, and passionate entrepreneurs making an impact on the music business. Each episode shines a light on the wisdom skilled women from marginalized groups have gleaned from making their way in an industry often unaware of their perspectives and hopes. Though designed specifically to speak to women of color, insights abound for anyone interested in the music industry and how to show support.

“While women of color are the culture creators of the world, they are often isolated in these rooms as the only representatives from their communities. I saw all these amazing women around me in music who exemplified cultural leadership, yet are overlooked for opportunities or worse yet, tokenized,” explains Jones. “I started Pub Royalty Queen in an effort to amplify their voices and create a safe space to commiserate about their experiences while navigating a white male-dominated industry.”

Season 3 at a glance

E1. Tina Davis (SVP, A&R - EMPIRE)

E2. Brittney King Brock (CEO, King Creative Group)

E3. Chlon Rogers (CEO, Checkmate Business Management)

E4. Drea Jackson (Artist & Label Partnerships Manager - Soundcloud)

E5. Ladidai (Talent Manager / Director Social & Partnerships - Campfire)

E6. Christine Osazuwa (CSO - Shoobs / Founder, Measure of Music)

E7. Lisa Robinson (VP, Community & Social Engagement - Downtown Music Holdings)

E8. Angie K (Manager, Marketing & Brand Strategy - Audiomack)

E9. Dre Wallace (CEO - Opnr)

E10. Kristine Mbadugha (Independent Music Partnerships - YouTube)

Pub Royalty Queen builds on Jones’ mission to shine a light on women of color’s lives and careers in music. The podcast provides an anecdotal look at diverse womens’ perspectives, supplementing Jones’ data-driven project, A Seat at the Table, presented at SXSW this March. All of these efforts reinforce Jones’ ultimate goal: to build a community that wins together.

"Women of color advocate for each other in many ways. Industry veterans pay it forward by offering support to the next generation in the form of mentorship, while the new generation are cross-collaborating on projects adopting a ‘win together’ mentality,” reflects Jones. “Pub Royalty Queen Podcast turns the competitiveness on its head; seeing ourselves in each other gives us the space to acknowledge each other's accomplishments and contributions. We're creating a ‘girls club’ within the ‘boys club.’"