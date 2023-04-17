Lauren Spencer Smith connects with Gayle and EM Beihold for pop anthem 'Fantasy'

MUMBAI: Today, multi-platinum singer-songwriter and generational talent Lauren Spencer Smith releases her latest single “Fantasy,” featuring GAYLE and Em Beihold. The energetic pop anthem showcases the Vancouver Island native’s booming vocals about overcoming a toxic relationship while GAYLE and Beihold echo the same sentiment. In the video, the three artists’ chemistry is undeniable as they embody the power of female friendship. Listen to “Fantasy'' available today via Island Records/Republic Records.

“When writing "Fantasy," I wanted to capture how hard toxic relationships are and that coming out of those relationships can be so powerful. GAYLE and Em instantly connected with the topic and their verses helped take the song to another level.”

— Lauren Spencer Smith

Lauren Spencer Smith, “the breakthrough act of 2022,” is set to have a landmark 2023. The 19-year-old singer-songwriter from Nanaimo in Vancouver Island, Canada, shares “Fantasy,” as she gears up to release her debut album, due this summer via Island Records/Republic Records.

To date, Lauren has surpassed 1 billion global artist streams. “Fingers Crossed” catapulted her onto the charts and has earned her RIAA Platinum Certification. She followed “Fingers Crossed,” with equally emotive pop ballads “Flowers,” and “Narcissist,” performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 2022 MTV VMAs, Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin’ Eve, and more. “Flowers” also earned RIAA Platinum Certification. Lauren was nominated as a Best New Artist and performed at the People’s Choice Awards 2022 and Apple Music selected her as one of their “5 Breakthrough Artists Of 2022.” She has earned praise for her versatility, from both her powerhouse vocals to her detailed songwriting. When she steps up to the microphone, the Vancouver Island singer and songwriter shares the kinds of stories typically only traded by best friends long after the sun goes down. Her unfiltered feelings resonate just as loudly as her stunning vocals do, tracing life’s ups, downs, and everything in between with sharp lyrics and even sharper melodies.