Elephante, Stephanie Poetri, and Zhang Yanqi team up for groovy new single "No Explanations"

MUMBAI: Asian-American producer Elephante, Indonesian singer-songwriter Stephanie Poetri, and Chinese singer Zhang Yanqi have come together for a pop-disco influenced new single "No Explanations," available now on all streaming platforms. Stephanie's clear, sweet tones pair perfectly with Zhang Yanqi's lower register that carries across the track with it a hint of huskiness. Both layer flawlessly on top of Elephante's smooth and wavy melody; a new style he's recently ventured into.

The new single "No Explanations" meets at the crossroads of Dance music and Pop music with its groovy rhythms and vulnerable yet bubbly lyrics, expressing a feeling that we all know too well: that in between stage where we've obviously fallen in love, but are still building up the courage to say it out loud. We pour all our feelings into actions, hoping that they feel the same way and reciprocate that emotion. The lighthearted music styles of Elephante, Stephanie Poetri, and Zhang Yanqi compliment one another beautifully for this collaboration that comes just in time for Spring, the season of new beginnings, and will no doubt be a staple on our playlists for a long time.

"No Explanations is a song about first love - that giddy, unapologetic feeling of falling for someone, and hoping that they're doing the same for you. It's a feel good, synthy BOP - it was a lot of fun working on something outside my normal comfort zone, and a blast putting the song together with Steph and Zhang." Elephante

"'No Explanations'" is a fun, summery, disco song! We wrote it about how much I love someone - so much that I don't need to actually say I love them, because the way I feel and behave already shows that." - Stephanie Poetri

"There are so many wonders and uncertainties in life... You're not sure what's for dinner, or if tomorrow will come on time, but the feeling of love is certain, and you'll perceive it clearly, it's here." - Yanqi Zhang

For those who felt just listening wasn't enough, fans had the chance to catch Elephante on his 20-stop 'Heavy Glow Tour' which touched down in cities such as Denver, San Francisco, Portland, and a sold out show at the iconic Hollywood Palladium, in Los Angeles; his largest show to date. You can see the dynamic DJ this summer at some of the most popular electronic music festivals in North America, such as The Grand Boston in Boston on April 7, Heatwave in Chicago on June 11, Escapade in Ottawa on June 25, and the legendary Moonrise Festival in Baltimore on August 13.

Stephanie Poetri made waves after signing with transformative, internet-savvy, musical powerhouse 88rising, a tastemaking giant for Asian talent, which allowed her to explore the other areas of artistic expression. She has an active presence on Twitch, along with other social media platforms, where she offers her fans an authentic look into who she is, and shares a very open mind with her fans and followers. Citing contemporaries like Beabadoobee, Julia Michaels, Lizzy McAlpine, Gracie Abramsand the ever-present touchstone of Taylor SwiftPoetri has been working on plenty of new material and is ready to enter into a new phase as the pandemic era comes to a close.