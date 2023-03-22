Motorsport Music Festival GRIDLIFE Midwest announces Subtronics, Sullivan King, Wooli, and Boogie T to headline its 10th anniversary edition

MUMBAI: Since pioneering the Motorsports Music Festival model ten years ago, GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival has annually welcomed thousands of adrenaline-seekers to Gingerman Raceway in South Haven, Michigan for the premier 'Speed Meets Sound' experience.

It's been a thrilling decade for GRIDLIFE Midwest, having hosted world-class musical talent such as Outkast rapper Big Boi, Grammy-nominated producer Kaskade, trap pioneer Waka Flocka Flame, iconic bass trio Keys N Krates, superstar indie prankster Oliver Tree, and renowned DJ/producer A-Trak. These genre-bending lineups have been curated alongside breathtaking drift competitions, races, and artist ridealongs - an electric combination that has made GRIDLIFE Midwest one of the world's most singular events.

This year, GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival returns to Gingerman Raceway for its tenth anniversary from Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4th, 2023, and is once again ready to combine industry-leading on-track motorsports events and high caliber car shows with top-drawer festival production and two nights of slamming DJ sets.

Today, GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival has unveiled its stacked performer lineup, headlined by Billboard-charting dubstep producer and Cyclops Recordings label-boss Subtronics, multi-instrumentalist bass-producer Boogie T, rock-fueled bass maestro Sullivan King, and hard-bass technician Wooli.

The festival will also feature sets by bass-house producer Qlank, heavy dubstep purveyor Dogma, and genre blending artist Able Grey.

GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival, 'The Music Festival At High Speed,' gathers hundreds of grassroots and professional drivers from around the country and merges car cultures together for three days of automotive enthusiasm. For attendees looking to transcend the high-octane spectator experience, GRIDLIFE on track presentation includes top-tier drifting featuring amateur and pro drivers, hair-raising sprint races with the GRIDLIFE Touring Cup (GLTC), and heavily-modified time attack race cars. Attendees can apply to exhibit their vehicle in the #GRIDLIFE Showcase, test their driving skills in the Virtual Racing Arcade, shop the plethora of vendors, see high-profile builds up close and personal, and so much more.

Fueled by the mission of motorsports inclusion and igniting car curiosity, GRIDLIFE operates a series of annual motorsport events and festivals across North America, with GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival and the inaugural GRIDLIFE Laguna standing out as the two weekends that include musical programming. At both GRIDLIFE Laguna, which will be held at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca in Salinas, CA , and GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival, music fans, car fanatics and "car curious" individuals alike are invited to explore GRIDLIFE's accessible celebration of car culture.

GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival is the ultimate melting pot of thrill-seekers of all stripes, congregating a friendly crowd of revelers who love to cut loose for a transformational experience where casual hobbyists can become hardcore enthusiasts.

The best way to get the full GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival experience is to camp on-site. The festival offers multiple camping options, including reserved Trackside Camping between turn 2 and 3 which provides some of the best on-track viewing action throughout the weekend. Campground games and activities meld strangers into a tight-knit community by the end of the festival. Check out all camping options here.

Whether you grew up on the track or you're a complete car novice, GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival is the preeminent destination for electronic music fans who live life in the fast lane.

Tier one General Admission tickets and tiers one and two VIP tickets have already sold out, so grab your GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival tickets today! Check out all ticketing options here.