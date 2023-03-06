Bringing Broadway to India like never before, Jhansi presents ‘We Break Up Because Of Family Reasons’

MUMBAI: India-based Musical Theatre composer, lyricist and performer 'Jhansi' aka Tanvi Rajgarhia is challenging traditional Indian beliefs and bursting myths in her latest Broadway-style music video 'We Break Up Because Of Family Reasons'.

Thoroughly trained in the field of western musical theatre, she aims to bring the Broadway culture from the west, with topics people seldom realize are affecting them and their lives so deeply. Portrayed in an absolutely new way, it is Performed, Written and Produced by Jhansi.

We Break Up Because Of Family Reasons:

This splendid theatrical video treat was shot in Mumbai in one day. The stellar core team includes Director Priyanka Banerjee who won the FilmFare and People's Choice Award for her multi-starer short film Devi {starring Kajol, Shruti Haasan, Neha Dhupia and others}, exquisitely Choreographed by Shohini Dutta (known for Qala, Laila Majnu, Tamasha, Highway, Rockstar, Bombay Velvet, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Guzaarish, Dhoom and others) and Music Producer Itek Bhutani (who received two London Movie Awards - Gold Award-Sound Design and Best Original Score for 'Doors' and New York Movie Awards - Gold Award - Original Score for 'Doors')

Jhansi’s purpose is to bring Broadway-style content to India by telling our own, every day, Salt of the Earth stories, and crafting and pioneering this Indian Broadway movement which currently does not exist.

Talking about her tailormade concept, Jhansi states, “We Break Up Because Of Family Reasons is so self-explanatory. Any Indian, that hears the name of my song, gets it immediately. It never fails to get a knowing (and heartfelt!) chuckle.

The meaning of this song and title is literally whatever the listener is bringing to the table with their life experience. It’s however the story of ‘Breaking Up because of Family Reasons’ applies to your life. Could be your own breakup, a relationship you never began because you knew your parents would object, or your friend crying on your shoulder because they fell in love with the ‘wrong person’ by societal standards. Everyone has many stories that flash in their minds when I speak to them, no matter who they are, every Indian person can relate to it.”

She conveys her message behind crafting this: "My message behind it is pretty straightforward. This scenario affects billions of lives. It has become a normal thing because nobody realises that it has evolved into a category of breakups. Everyone is living through it, painfully unaware. I wanted to bring attention to this pattern that I see every single day. We have normalised it to the extent that Indians just shrug it off. When a foreigner tries to ask us about it, we are just like you'll not get it, bro, it's just our thing.”

Articulating the process of making this video a tangible reality, Jhansi explains, “The team was a long-term process, I wrote the song and recorded a demo with singers in Kolkata. Over time, I met industry influencers in Mumbai and made them listen to this song and asked for opinions. One of them was Priyanka Banerjee, who's our Director. When she heard it, she immediately wanted to jump on board! Lucky me, because she is brilliant at her job. Ace dancer Vedika Agarwal got on board to help in any way possible, and introduced me to choreographer Shohini Dutta who really made the magic happen. The unbelievable execution you see onscreen is in a large part due to Shohini. She just understood the project to a level that I had not seen any choreographer do. I had a very descriptive song, she executed it very well and it just seamlessly translated in terms of body movements and choreography. It took me a long time, almost two years from when I wrote it. It feels unreal that now people will finally get to feel the rush that Broadway can bring, that too on their phones!”, explains Jhansi.