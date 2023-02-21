MADverse and Indian Music Diaries Join Forces to Revolutionise the Independent Music Scene in India

MUMBAI: Madverse, the next generation for artists service platform, has announced its partnership with Indian Music Diaries, the premier forum for emerging and independent artists in India. This collaboration is set to create a symphony of support for independent musicians and shake up the Indian music scene.

The Indian Music Diaries Awards, now in its fourth edition and considered India's most significant independent music awards, is powered by MADverse. This collaboration is a testament to both partners' commitment to changing the independent music scene in India and empowering artists to be truly independent.

"Music As Drug," or MAD, is the guiding principle behind MADverse. With Madverse, artists can take control of their careers and maintain their independence while making incredible strides in their music. Through its partnership with Indian Music Diaries, MADverse is helping artists connect, collaborate, and create with their peers beyond physical boundaries, providing them with a platform to get discovered in new regions and cross-pollinate fans across different genres.

"We are all an artist needs, a one-stop shop to make their life easy. Collaborations get them new fans and building a community gives them new opportunities to monetise. With Indian Music Diaries, we have found a partner who shares our passion for empowering artists and providing them with the tools they need to succeed," said Rohan Jain, CEO & Founder of Madverse.

https://www.madverse.it/

"We are thrilled to partner with Madverse for the Indian Music Diaries Awards 2023. Both of our brands share the common vision of supporting independent artists and providing them with a platform to showcase their talent,” said Akshay Kapoor, CEO & Founder of Indian Music Diaries.



Madverse is launching globally on February 24, 2023, bringing the power of its innovative platform to artists and fans all around the world.

Reel: https://www.instagram. com/reel/CohEI9hKnZ1/?igshid= YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Website: https://www.madverse. it/

Instagram: https://www. instagram.com/madverse.music/