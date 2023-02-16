RadioandMusic
Canada's MEDEVIL New Album "Mirror in the Darkness" Is Up For Preorder With "The Signal" Available Now

MUMBAI: Chilliwack, BC, Canada's Medevil’s progressive and powerful metal has reached new heights with their second album, which is now up for pre-order and will be fully released in April. Those who pre-order the album now on Bandcamp will be treated to the single “The Signal”, a venture into more progressive territory than they have before. They go into detail about the track:

“This is the first song we could consider being an ‘epic’ on the album. This is also the first song to feature Ken Schellenberg’s orchestral elements. “The Signal” is a dynamic blend of heavy emotion and a delicate atmosphere. The lyrics are about looking for signs of issues or problems in your life, with themes of hospitals and life/death.”

Compared to their first album, 2016’s “Conductor of Storms”, which was comparatively much simpler lyrically, melodically, and rhythmically, they have pulled a lot more inspiration from progressive bands, and the soundscapes have a lot more depth than they’ve had in the past.

When it comes to song selection, most of the songs came up during the break between albums and were added to the album based solely on the band’s excitement about them. Some other tracks were pulled up from musical experiments that felt like they added some much-needed colour to the overall tracklist. While they don’t currently have other songs recorded, they are still actively working on new music for the future.

“Mirror in the Darkness” is dedicated to the passing of Medevil's drummer and friend Chris Malcolmson whose drums are recorded on the album. It is recommended listening for fans of Metal Church, Accept, and Baroness.

Album pre-order with an immediate download of “The Signal” at https://medevil.bandcamp.com

“The Signal” - Pre-Order Teaser -

“Mirror in the Darkness” comes out on April 7, 2023.

Album teaser -

Lyric Video - Among Thieves -

Upcoming Events:
March 11 - Bully's Studio - New Westminster, BC - w/ Hem Netjer, Thirteen Goats - Info
March 24 - Chilliwack, BC - Flashback Brewing Co. (Album Listening Party)
April 13 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC - Hyperspace MetalFest - w/ Riot City, Greyhawk, Atavistia, Hyloxalus, Zack Brannon - Info

Track Listing:
1. Dead Before Birth (6:18)
2. Among Thieves (5:00)
3. Pray for Me (6:35)
4. The Signal (7:22)
5. Smoke and Mirrors (1:48)
6. Weight of the Crown (4:18)
7. Mirror in the Darkness (8:31)
8. Gateways (2:41)
9. Veiled (3:56)
10. No Peace in Rest (9:23)
Album Length: 55:58

Album Recording Lineup:
Liam Collingwood - Vocals
Gary Cordsen - Lead Guitar
Brett Gibbs - Rhythm Guitar, Lead Guitar & Backup Vocals
Eric Wesa - Bass & Backup Vocals
Chris Malcolmson – Drums

