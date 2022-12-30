Year end story: OAFF, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Goldie Sohel, Kabir,  and Pina Colada Blues recaps 2022

MUMBAI: It's that time of year again. No, not the holiday season … the "share how 2022 treated you" season. 2022 was an exceptionally good year for all of us.

OAFF:

2022 was truly an amazing year for me both both creatively and personally. We received so much love for the music we put out this year - from Doobey, to the Gehraiyaan title track, to Beqaaboo to Tu Kahaan, all songs that I am very proud of! I feel very grateful to be able to connect with so many people who resonated with the music, and am looking forward to much more music in 2023!

Tanmaya Bhatnagar:

2022 was a seesaw of emotions. I’m mostly thrilled that we all found our ways out of the trauma and uneasiness that covid brought upon us. Music thrived; musicians thrived this year. It was also wonderful year for me professionally and personally. I‘m looking forward to what 2023 has in store for me.

Pina Colada Blues:

2022 was a great year for me as an artist.

Released 3 originals - Running Wild, Haaye & Tera Nishaan and 1 official remix of Gehraiyaan title track.

Numbers wise I got my first million and 2 million streams on Spotify this year and that was something crazy for me!! Also, I did my first gig this year which was a very new experience for me and had lots of fun. Met some fans at these gigs and other places which was exciting.I also attended a lot of gigs & festivals after a kind of inactive 2021 and met a lot of new artists and artists I look upto.

Goldie Sohel

2022 has been a great and blessed year, you can say one of the best year. Making music this year was fun, learning, experimental & what not.

I have released few singles, Pahadon Ke Peechay is my favourite and have sung two songs in tamil for Movie Farhana.

KASYAP:

2022 overall has treated me really well! It has been the absolutely my most impactful year of my life. There were many ups & downs , challenges but somehow, I could overcome those! Most importantly 2022 has given me opportunities which were once in a lifetime and I’m glad I’ve took those.

Kabir:

2022 has been the best year for me till date as I released my first single “What’s Going On” and I got good feedback’s on it. Not forgetting the back to back tracks after that, thanks to my whole team.