Seerat Kapoor in a backless dress with her sultry figure, makes fans say, "Maar Dala"-Watch video!

MUMBAI: Seerat Kapoor is one of the most popular actresses in Tinsel Town. As we are all aware, Seerat Kapoor is soon going to be seen playing the lead role in Dil Raju's next film and the actress is just a few days away from resuming the shoot schedule. Seerat has always been the talk of the town for her sweltering personality and fly curls! The Diva never fails to mesmerize her fans with her sexy moves. The actress often posts stunning dance videos on her social media. She also keeps them in the loop by sharing images and videos of the same on her gram.

Seerat took to social media and shared a hot as hell monochrome BTS video. In the video, Seerat oozes off in a sexy backless dress as she grooves along to "Stiletto -Cravin' ft. Kendyle Paige". Her infectious smile has completely captivated her fans and left them wanting more. While the video has set the temperature soaring, netizens have taken to the comments section to share how they feel about it. Fans have been pouring in hearts and firing emojis ever since. Commenting on it one fan wrote, "Maar Dala". A second user said, "You are the definition of beauty and glamour" While another fan wrote, “Why are you so addictive?“ and “Most beautiful"

Check out the videos now

Without a doubt, we can say that Seerat makes all her fans go gaga over her exquisiteness. And makes our heads turn.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor is soon going to be seen as a lead under the roof of Dil Raju’s Production. The actress had revealed that "The universe has conspired and my audience is about to witness me perform a character they’ve always wished I would play" and even exclaimed that "Patience is a Virtue."