Indie-Pop band 'Dream Note' strikes a new chord with their latest EP 'DHUN'

MUMBAI: The Indie music space is prospering like never before in India. With many established artists turning to independent music, the world of Indie culture is evolving. By such an expansion, a dedicated Jaipur-based band ‘Dream Note’ is all set to captivate music lovers with their EP titled ‘DHUN’.

The EP consists of five tracks, starting with Dil, Kahaani, Khoyi Hui Dhun, Zaroori Nahi and Zeher.

While the music video for ‘Dil’ is already out, the audio of their second single ‘Kahaani’ is heard on multiple streaming platforms. Their third instrumental track ‘Khoyi Hui Dhun’, audio song ‘Zaroori Nahi’, followed by the music video‘Zeher’ is out now. DHUN is their first EP release of the year 2022.

The band started working on this EP in December 2021. Speaking about it, Vocalist and Songwriter Gaurav Tiwari says, “Dhun has multiple meanings, one being the ‘tune/melody’ as they say in terms of music and one is ‘being in one's element’ just like we say ‘apni hi Dhunmai’, for us, these songs are tunes of life and all those sleepless, cold nights went into making these tunes are reminiscent of so many memories and experiences we had during this whole process!”

“The idea was to keep the tracks raw/acoustic, Ukulele being the main element, I think there's something about the sound of it that makes you happy and melancholic at the same time, but as things went into production, we tried different moods/tones with different songs, and I'm really happy with how this came out!”, adds Guitarist and Music Producer TareshAgarwal.

The EP Dhun is an independent release in collaboration with Paris-based independent digital music distribution and artist services company Believe, and the EP is the first release as part of this association.

Believe Artist Services accompanies artists at all stages of their careers thanks to its wide range of adapted solutions for artists which includes content creation, marketing, project management along with mentoring which is aimed at developing emerging and existing top and established talents with these strategic and innovative marketing services.

In recent times, Believe Artist Services has collaborated with popular Indian artists like Sachin-Jigar, Raftaar and several others to its growing list of established talents. Believe Artist Services empowers homegrown artistes to immerse themselves in the digital music era and backs them to be a part of the rise of independent music across the country.

Shilpa Sharda, Director, Artists Services – Believe Indiacomments, “We are delighted to associate with Dream Note as they are a great talent. We’ve always had a unique music landscape and I am glad we can service local, independent artists with tools created specifically for their local needs and global reach in mind. At Believe Artist Services, we go the extra mile to support all artists and labels, at all stages of their career, at the local level by giving them the strategic support as well as digital and tech expertise they need to be successful.”

Believe Artist Services recently announced collaboration with veteran singer-songwriter Lucky Ali, have popular artists on its roster with the likes of MC Stan, MC Altaf, Sachin-Jigar, Punjabi popstars R Nait, Himmat Sandhu, Amrit Maanand popular Indian and Tamil film composer and singer Leon James.

Dream Note, which was formed in 2014, is the brainchild of vocalist Gaurav Tiwari and Bassist Sachin Singh, it was later joined by Keyboardist Yash Verma, Guitarist/Music Producer Taresh Agarwal, Drummer Bharat Pareek and Guitarist Saurabh Parihar, while the current active line up of the band are Gaurav Tiwari and Taresh Agarwal.

Dream Note got featured on Spotify's RADAR INDIA, which is a global program that supports new artists and musicians from different countries in the world.

The song ‘Waqt Ki Baatein’ has captured million hearts streaming with more than 16million listeners with a viewership of 4.7million plus on YouTube by now.

Their songs like Zindagi Ki Goud Mein, Tere Janey KeBaad, Mehfuz, Khidkiyaan and Na Kehna Tum are verypopular among its listeners.

The Band will be performing in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh and Jaipur. Furthermore, the band will be touring multiple cities across India to promote their latest releases.