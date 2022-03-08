Ticket sales begin 8th of March for the 22nd edition of IIFA weekend & awards- Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

MUMBAI: The grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards, is set to thrill fans with its 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on MAY 20th and 21st, 2022. An announcement was made for ticket sales for IIFA Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 2022. Hosted by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the highly anticipated event promises to be a mélange of glitz and glamour with stunning performances from Bollywood’s superstars includingVarun Dhawan among others.

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now get an opportunity to buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office (TBC) or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island as a travel package beginning Tuesday, 8th March, 2022, 10.30am IST. The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. (Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).

The event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and magnetic experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman Khan said, "It feels great to be a part of the IIFA Movement and I look forward to hosting the 22nd edition at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi - one of my personal favorites. I'm sure fans from all over the world are as excited as us and can’t wait for this mega event to take place that celebrates Indian Cinema globally."

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited continue their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition of IIFA. Talking about the association Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “As the Nexa IIFA Awards are celebrated at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th & 21st, 2022 we stand committed to our partnership for the 6thconsecutive year. IIFA is the right mix of glamour showcased in a weekend celebrating the best artists in Music, Fashion & Indian film industry every year. It demonstrates the ultimate

experience in global entertainment resonating with the NEXA core values of Inspire and Create. Through the Nexa IIFA Awards, we continue to activate a wholesome partnership while creating a high impact entertainment content. We wish to continue enthralling and engaging our customers as the world celebrates the success of the human spirit at the IIFA Awards. Follow #IIFA2022 #NEXA #CreateInspire as we continue to create magic.”

Yas Island is one of the world’s fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMB Abu Dhabi, the capital’s largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there’s a lot to explore!

