Hollywood’s Pamela Anderson heats up Valentine’s Day with new ‘Vegans Make Better Lovers’ Campaign

MUMBAI: Hollywood actor Pamela Anderson’s huge heart for animals is on display on giant billboards in Delhi as well as Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai as part of the Baywatch icon’s new Valentine’s Day campaign for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, which points out that the sexiest (and healthiest) quality of all is compassion.

The print campaign can be downloaded here.

The billboard in Delhi is located at the Mall road, near Model Town metro station.

“I believe that having a big heart is the sexiest thing in the world,” says Anderson, an Indiaphile since coming to Bollywood to film Bigg Boss in 2010. “And a whopping 67% of people report a boost in bedroom performance after going vegan.”

Researchers have found that vegans are more empathetic than meat-eaters are. And because meat clogs the arteries going to all the organs, an early sign of life-threatening heart problems is erectile dysfunction. Washington, DC–based Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine points out, “[A]rteries can literally open up again simply by adopting a low-fat, plant-based diet. A study in JAMA found that … normal sexual function returned in almost one-third of the men who ate less saturated fat and cholesterol (both of which are abundant in animal products) and more fiber (only found in plant foods). The best way to keep the blood pumping is a plant-based diet.” Unsurprisingly, then, a 5,000-person survey conducted by Veggly, a dating app for vegetarians and vegans, revealed that 67% of vegans say they experienced a noticeable increase in sexual performance and enjoyment after ditching animal-derived foods.

That may be why a PETA US study found that vegans are a more intriguing romantic prospect—and why more people than ever are choosing to go vegan and spare the lives of nearly 200 animals a year, including cows on dairy farms, whose calves are commonly taken away from them shortly after birth so that their milk can be sold for human consumption instead.

PETA India – whose motto reads, in part, that “animals are not ours to eat” – opposes speciesism, a human-supremacist worldview. For more information, please visit PETAIndia.com or follow the group on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram.