Tube & Berger update dance classic 'It's A Fine Day’ for FIVE Music

MUMBAI: German house stars Tube & Berger bring their inimitable touch to a rework of Opus III’s classic ‘It’s A Fine Day’, paired with enticing vocals from Grace Gachot. ‘It’s A Fine Day’ is out on FIVE Music, the new record label from FIVE Hotels & Resorts — the celebrity-favourite holiday destination in Dubai, and soon Zurich.

As part of its wider brand operations, FIVE has already hosted some amazing parties in Dubai. Their LUVYA Festival in Dubai was a never before seen spectacle and showcased huge names like Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Lost Frequencies, Craig David, Eli & Fur and Disciples. FIVE Music is the latest chapter of their deeper connection with the world of music.

The label launched with Burak Yeter’s excellent new single ‘Oh My My’, and continues with this reworked classic from the German duo. Maintaining the haunting vibe of the 1992 original, their sleek house version has a dark edge and updates the vocals—resung by Grace Gachot—with a modern twist. A bouncing beat is matched with brooding bass and uncluttered arrangement lets the legendary vocal refrain take centre stage.

Tube & Berger count over 100 million streams to their name, have scored a number of Beatport Top 5 hits and are regulars at world-beating parties like ANTS in Ibiza and the legendary Tomorrowland. Grace Gachot makes for a great partnership with their punchy house sound.

After forming a connection with the FIVE brand at FIVE Palm Jumeirah Dubai’s signature Penthouse event, The German duo now become part of the sound of FIVE, together with Grace Gachot.

"The creation of our own 2021 version of the classic 90s anthem, It's A Fine Day - while teaming up with talented newcomer, Grace Gachot is definitely a producers' dream coming true. Huge thanks to FIVE Music for making this collaboration, and reinvention, a reality!"

“I grew up with so many different music styles and eras. I remember hearing “It's A Fine Day” on the radio years ago, and it’s an honour to release a remake on FIVE music together with Tube & Berger!”

