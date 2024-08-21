RadioandMusic
| 21 Aug 2024
MIB invites agencies to FM Radio Phase-III e-auction proposals
MUMBAI: On behalf of the President of India, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) has announced an invitation for proposals to select an agency for conducting the e-auction of private FM channels as part of FM Radio Phase-III.

The core of this initiative is the selection of a competent agency to manage the e-auction process. As outlined in the Request for Proposal (RFP), the MIB seeks an agency capable of handling this complex auction with transparency and efficiency. Eligible entities include companies registered under the Companies Act of 1956/2013, foreign companies with a registered office in India, or consortia of such companies. The selected agency will oversee the allocation of FM radio frequencies according to the MIB's guidelines.

Detailed information on the application procedures is available on the official MIB website and the Government’s e-procurement portal. The RFP, including the scope of work and eligibility criteria, can be accessed at [MIB's website](http://www.mib.gov.in ) and [CPPP Portal](https://eprocure.gov.in/eprocure/app ). Interested bidders should regularly visit these sites for updates and clarifications.

The deadline for bid submissions is 17 September 2024. Bidders must register on the e-tender portal and submit their proposals online, accompanied by a non-refundable application fee of Rs 50,000 through the Bharatkosh Portal. Additionally, a Bank Guarantee for Earnest Money Deposit must be physically submitted to the MIB’s FM Cell.

Phase III of this expansion aims to rejuvenate the FM radio sector by introducing more private players, enhancing regional representation, and broadening content offerings, from local news and cultural programming to diverse music genres. The auction process is vital for achieving these goals and ensuring that new FM channels enrich the media landscape.

Eligibility criteria for agencies include a minimum paid-up capital of Rs 2.5 Crore and a combined net worth of at least Rs 10 Crores. The RFP also requires CMMi level 3 (or above) certification and disclosure of any potential conflicts of interest with existing FM broadcasting companies.

As India advances with this FM radio expansion, the role of the selected agency will be crucial in managing the auction process and ensuring fair access for all participants. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to a more inclusive and diverse media environment.

