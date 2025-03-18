RadioandMusic
Mirchi and Gaana are the official ‘Entertainment Partners’ of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2025
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s leading radio and digital entertainment powerhouse, and Gaana, one of the country’s top audio streaming platforms, are thrilled to announce their exclusive partnership with Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the Official Entertainment Partners for IPL 2025. This collaboration promises to deliver an immersive 360° entertainment experience, seamlessly integrating radio, digital, and on-ground activations to bring fans closer to the action like never before.

With Mirchi’s extensive radio network, listeners will enjoy real-time match updates, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews with RR players, creating a deeper connection with their favorite team. Gaana will amplify this experience by offering specially curated playlists, match-day anthems, and exclusive audio content, ensuring that the excitement of IPL extends beyond the stadium and into the daily lives of cricket lovers.

Speaking about the collaboration, Jake Lush McCrum, CEO, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Cricket is more than just a sport; it’s an emotion that unites millions, and entertainment plays a crucial role in enhancing that experience. Teaming up with Mirchi and Gaana creates an opportunity to deepen fan engagement, making them feel connected to the game not just on match days, but throughout the entire season. Whether it’s exclusive player insights, curated playlists, or engaging on-air interactions, this collaboration ensures that the passion and energy of IPL resonate far beyond the stadium.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, Entertainment Network India Limited, shared, “Cricket and entertainment are deeply connected in India, and we’re excited to elevate the Rajasthan Royals’ IPL 2025 journey as their Entertainment Partners. Through Mirchi’s powerful radio, digital, and on-ground presence, along with Gaana’s vast streaming audience, we aim to create an immersive experience that brings the excitement of IPL closer to every fan.”

Mirchi’s strong social media presence will further amplify fan engagement through exclusive behind-the-scenes content, interactive contests, and exciting ticket giveaways. Fans can look forward to special IPL-themed shows and digital activations designed to enhance their experience throughout the tournament.

Additionally, Mirchi’s expertise in on-ground events will play a key role in boosting brand exposure for Rajasthan Royals’ sponsors. By leveraging its vast event network and deep audience reach, Mirchi will provide sponsors with unique and impactful ways to connect with cricket enthusiasts, creating greater visibility and engagement opportunities.

