Tinsky unveils India's first mini NFC music keychain, merging vintage charm with modern mech

MUMBAI:Tinksy redefines music access with its groundbreaking Mini NFC Music Keychain, India’s first product to integrate Near Field Communication (NFC) technology into a stylish accessory. This innovative keychain combines the nostalgia of vinyl records with the convenience of modern technology, allowing users to play their favourite songs or albums by simply tapping the keychain on an NFC-enabled phone.

Inspired by the timeless appeal of vinyl, the Mini NFC Music Keychain offers a personalised touch with customizable images and links to any playlist or album. The miniature vinyl embedded within showcases advanced NFC technology, creating a unique blend of classic aesthetics and contemporary functionality. Beyond its practical use, the Mini NFC Music Keychain serves as a decorative piece that enables users to flaunt their musical preferences and share their tunes effortlessly. It’s a distinctive accessory that keeps music close and accessible in a stylish, compact form.

Tap into music innovatively with Tinksy, to know more check https://www.tinksy.in