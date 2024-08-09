RadioandMusic
Tinsky unveils India's first mini NFC music keychain, merging vintage charm with modern mech
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI:Tinksy redefines music access with its groundbreaking Mini NFC Music Keychain, India’s first product to integrate Near Field Communication (NFC) technology into a stylish accessory. This innovative keychain combines the nostalgia of vinyl records with the convenience of modern technology, allowing users to play their favourite songs or albums by simply tapping the keychain on an NFC-enabled phone.

Inspired by the timeless appeal of vinyl, the Mini NFC Music Keychain offers a personalised touch with customizable images and links to any playlist or album. The miniature vinyl embedded within showcases advanced NFC technology, creating a unique blend of classic aesthetics and contemporary functionality. Beyond its practical use, the Mini NFC Music Keychain serves as a decorative piece that enables users to flaunt their musical preferences and share their tunes effortlessly. It’s a distinctive accessory that keeps music close and accessible in a stylish, compact form.

Tap into music innovatively with Tinksy, to know more check https://www.tinksy.in

