| 25 Jun 2024
RED FM's Guthli returns campaign: Collects one million guthlis
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce the success of ‘Guthli Returns’—a five-week campaign across Maharashtra and Gujarat in collaboration with Mission Mango. The initiative aimed to save farmers and empower them to secure their future through mango cultivation.

Guthli Returns was a movement based on collecting mango seeds, turning them into saplings, and donating them to farmers below the poverty line. Listeners actively participated by visiting our stations or sending their contributions via courier. The Rotary Club of Mumbai pledged an additional 1,500 seeds to the initiative. An eight-month pregnant woman in Thane and Mahim organized 50 volunteers to contribute 5,000 seeds. RJ Malishka and listeners travelled to Murbad to engage with farmers, hosted by the agriculture department.

A group in Nashik sent a tempo with 1 lakh seeds, significantly boosting our collection efforts. Schools and colleges contributed thousands of seeds. Brands like Madhuban restaurant and Meetha by Radisson Hotels joined the cause, promising 3000 and 5000 seeds respectively. The Municipal Commissioner of Navi Mumbai adopted the campaign, promising widespread participation and an additional 1 lakh seeds.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “As the name speaks for itself, ‘Guthli Returns’ was a Red FM initiative to give back to the farmers. Urban life might have distanced us from our agricultural roots but ‘Guthli Returns’ as a campaign had several touchpoints. We had aimed to bridge the gap between urban life and rural life, evoke responsibility in citizens of India, secure the future of farmers, and save our beloved national fruit mango from becoming extinct. We are beside ourselves to report that with the support of Indian citizens, we have been able to make a tangible difference in saving farmers and their livelihoods and mangoes. We are immensely proud of the nation for pouring in Guthlis and working for a greater cause together and towards social change.”

