MY FM launches new radio show 'Nayab Nazariya' with Nayab Midha

MUMBAI: MY FM, the radio arm of Dainik Bhaskar group launches new show with renowned poet, content creator and social media influencer – Nayab Midha, who has amassed global fame for her poetry about love, life and relationships. She is the current youth sensation and MY FM is always in tune with the heartbeat of the youth.

This is her radio debut. Speaking to MY FM, Nayab said, “Nayab Nazariya is a show that can change the way people see life. Every episode will unravel layers of emotions, stories of relationships that will surely make people pause and reflect.”

Through this show, Nayab will not only share her poetry but also speak on topics like – life and love offering her own unique perspective.

The very first night of the show received an overwhelming response from the listeners. People who are connected with her poetry on social media are now equally appreciating her new avatar on Radio.

Nayab Nazariya is broadcasted every Monday to Friday from 9 PM.