Laugh Out Loud with MY FM's Comedy Punchayat: India's First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property

MUMBAI: In another first, MY FM, the radio arm of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, unveils fresh and unique humour capsules - Comedy Punchayat, India’s first stand-up comedy radio property.

While stand-up comedy is a well-established form of entertainment on stage and digital platforms, no one imagined experiencing it on radio until now.

We are proud to pioneer this never-before-heard format by bringing stand-up comedy on-air. Listeners can enjoy the unique experience in short, engaging audio capsules from India’s most popular stand-up comedians - Amit Tandon, Gaurav Gupta and Jaspreet Singh!

These capsules are aired every day, every hour across the entire MY FM network, bringing a dose of laughter to our listeners throughout the day.