RadioandMusic
RNM
| 11 Jun 2025
radio
News
Laugh Out Loud with MY FM's Comedy Punchayat: India's First Stand-Up Comedy Radio Property
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | Amit Tandon | Gaurav Gupta | Jaspreet Singh | music |

MUMBAI: In another first, MY FM, the radio arm of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, unveils fresh and unique humour capsules - Comedy Punchayat, India’s first stand-up comedy radio property.

While stand-up comedy is a well-established form of entertainment on stage and digital platforms, no one imagined experiencing it on radio until now.

We are proud to pioneer this never-before-heard format by bringing stand-up comedy on-air. Listeners can enjoy the unique experience in short, engaging audio capsules from India’s most popular stand-up comedians - Amit Tandon, Gaurav Gupta and Jaspreet Singh!

These capsules are aired every day, every hour across the entire MY FM network, bringing a dose of laughter to our listeners throughout the day.

related stories
 |  11 Jun 2025

Zee Music Company hits 100 Million YouTube subscribers, earns Red Diamond Play Button

MUMBAI: Zee Music Company, one of India’s top music labels, has crossed a historic milestone—surpassing 100 million subscribers on YouTube. This achievement further cements its status as a major force in both the Indian and global music scenes.

 |  10 Jun 2025

Apple Music gets a smart makeover with Apple Intelligence, real-time translations, AutoMix, and Karaoke mode lead the charge

MUMBAI: At WWDC 2025, Apple unveiled a major upgrade to Apple Music, powered by its new Apple Intelligence framework — and it’s more than just a cosmetic change.

 |  05 Jun 2025

Sennheiser showcases Spectera- the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem at PALM Expo 2025

MUMBAI: Sennheiser, a global leader in audio innovation, showcased a dynamic lineup of audio solutions at PALM Expo 2025, poised to redefine the industry. The company featured its recently launched Spectera, the world’s first wideband, bidirectional digital wireless ecosystem.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group