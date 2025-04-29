Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries to launch Radio City’s brand-new platform dedicated to podcasts, RC SWAPPR. This engaging platform is now live at www.rcswappr.com across the globe. True to its core belief, “The Art of Podcast Creation,” RC SWAPPR, delivers new, compelling, and culturally relevant audio content to listeners worldwide in 120+ countries, such as the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. With podcast consumption skyrocketing, Radio City aims to pioneer yet another revolution in the world of podcast consumption and make this a go-to destination for all audio lovers. To enhance the digital audio content of RC SWAPPR, Radio City will leverage Triton Digital’s Omny Studio platform and advertising technology.

RC SWAPPR offers a diverse range of programmes across genres that resonate with Indian listeners, including Horror, Crime, Comedy, Love and Relationships, Entertainment, Religion, and Spirituality. Recognising Hindi and English as two of the popular languages preferred in podcast, RC SWAPPR is committed to delivering content in these languages to cater to the growing demand of a broader and more inclusive audience.

The platform also features a dynamic leaderboard showcasing the top 10 podcasts each month, adding a layer of excitement and discoverability. Some podcasts will also be available in video format, adding a visual dimension for more immersive and entertaining consumption. RC SWAPPR is available for free to users across the globe and the RC SWAPPR App can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, commented, “Given that audio is Radio City’s core strength, we seek to expand its reach through RC SWAPPR. This initiative is our promise to nurturing the space with innovation and inclusivity for all our listeners across the globe. With creative use of sound, and dramatic narration to soothing spiritual guidance, RC SWAPPR is more than just a platform—it’s a movement to democratise audio storytelling. As we establish a strong content foundation, build a thriving community, and work towards global expansion, we are excited to launch a place to resort for everyone who prefers this “on-the-go” nature of podcast.”

Richard Palmer, VP of Market Development and Strategy (APAC) at Triton Digital said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Radio City. With India's digital audio industry seeing rapid growth, RC SWAPPR is poised to take audio storytelling and listener interaction to the next level. This partnership will increase the reach of RC SWAPPR and enable the provision of high-quality, content that resonates with the global audience. This is a solid step ahead for India's podcast landscape.”

Each month, listeners can expect the addition of 150+ new podcasts, including 2–3 brand-new show properties and extended episodes of existing favourites. This consistent influx of new content ensures that the platform remains fresh, diverse, and continuously evolving. With RC SWAPPR, Radio City is offering worldwide access, cross-platform reach, and contemporary user experiences.