RadioandMusic
RNM
| 29 Apr 2025
radio
News
Radio City joins hands with Triton Digital to launch Global podcast platform 'RC SWAPPR'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Triton Digital | music | radio |

MUMBAI: India's first private FM station Radio City is collaborating with Triton Digital, the global technology and services leader in the digital audio, podcast, and broadcast radio industries to launch Radio City’s brand-new platform dedicated to podcasts, RC SWAPPR. This engaging platform is now live at www.rcswappr.com across the globe. True to its core belief, “The Art of Podcast Creation,” RC SWAPPR, delivers new, compelling, and culturally relevant audio content to listeners worldwide in 120+ countries, such as the US, UK, Canada, and Europe. With podcast consumption skyrocketing, Radio City aims to pioneer yet another revolution in the world of podcast consumption and make this a go-to destination for all audio lovers. To enhance the digital audio content of RC SWAPPR, Radio City will leverage Triton Digital’s Omny Studio platform and advertising technology.

RC SWAPPR offers a diverse range of programmes across genres that resonate with Indian listeners, including Horror, Crime, Comedy, Love and Relationships, Entertainment, Religion, and Spirituality. Recognising Hindi and English as two of the popular languages preferred in podcast, RC SWAPPR is committed to delivering content in these languages to cater to the growing demand of a broader and more inclusive audience.

The platform also features a dynamic leaderboard showcasing the top 10 podcasts each month, adding a layer of excitement and discoverability. Some podcasts will also be available in video format, adding a visual dimension for more immersive and entertaining consumption. RC SWAPPR is available for free to users across the globe and the RC SWAPPR App can be downloaded from Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Ashit Kukian, CEO, Radio City, commented, “Given that audio is Radio City’s core strength, we seek to expand its reach through RC SWAPPR. This initiative is our promise to nurturing the space with innovation and inclusivity for all our listeners across the globe. With creative use of sound, and dramatic narration to soothing spiritual guidance, RC SWAPPR is more than just a platform—it’s a movement to democratise audio storytelling. As we establish a strong content foundation, build a thriving community, and work towards global expansion, we are excited to launch a place to resort for everyone who prefers this “on-the-go” nature of podcast.”

Richard Palmer, VP of Market Development and Strategy (APAC) at Triton Digital said, “We are thrilled to partner with the Radio City. With India's digital audio industry seeing rapid growth, RC SWAPPR is poised to take audio storytelling and listener interaction to the next level. This partnership will increase the reach of RC SWAPPR and enable the provision of high-quality, content that resonates with the global audience. This is a solid step ahead for India's podcast landscape.”

Each month, listeners can expect the addition of 150+ new podcasts, including 2–3 brand-new show properties and extended episodes of existing favourites. This consistent influx of new content ensures that the platform remains fresh, diverse, and continuously evolving. With RC SWAPPR, Radio City is offering worldwide access, cross-platform reach, and contemporary user experiences.

related stories
 |  28 Apr 2025

Pocket FM shines at India Audio Summit & Awards 2025

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the India Audio Summit & Awards (IASA) 2025, held on April 25, 2025. The platform took home two prestigious awards for its outstanding content.

 |  22 Apr 2025

YouTube Music adds lyrics sharing and consistent volume features

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is rolling out a new lyrics sharing feature on its Android app, allowing users to highlight and share specific song lyrics directly to third-party platforms.

 |  17 Apr 2025

Spotify faces global outage, users report widespread access issues

MUMBAI: Spotify experienced a major service disruption on Wednesday, leaving users across the globe unable to access the popular music streaming platform. The outage has affected both desktop and mobile versions of the app, with reports pouring in from various regions.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2025 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group