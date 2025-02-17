RadioandMusic
MY FM launches pioneering 'Dekhta Hai' campaign to tackle traffic woes
Private FM Stations | MY FM | RJ Geet | RJ Ved |

MUMBAI: MY FM, in partnership with the renowned multinational automotive company; Eicher Motors Limited, has launched the third season of MY FM Dekhta Hai, a pioneering road safety campaign that has set a new standard in traffic awareness initiatives across India.

This award-winning campaign is one of the most unique efforts ever undertaken by any radio station in the country. The third season of MY FM Dekhta Hai was rolled out in key markets of Madhya Pradesh - Indore, Bhopal and Jabalpur, with a specific focus on promoting traffic safety in Tier II and III cities. The initiative aims to educate the public about road safety while ensuring active participation from local authorities and influencers. The initiative attracted more than 2.5 lacs people across three cities. The highlight of the event in Bhopal was the Helmet Awareness ride, featuring over 100 riders.

The 40 km convoy was spearheaded by MY FM RJs - RJ Ved and RJ Geet. The live studio became the epicenter for traffic safety conversations with MY FM RJs engaging listeners in real-time discussions on critical road safety issues. Local authorities, including traffic police, social media influencers and notable politicians such as Vishwas Sarang (Bhopal) and Kailash Vijayvargiya (Indore) played an integral role in amplifying the campaign’s message. The campaign saw massive participation from NGOs, college and school students, corporates and local artists, contributing to its overwhelming success.

