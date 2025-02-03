RadioandMusic
Mirchi Delhi's 100hr Air-o-thon: Spreading voter awareness non-stop!
MUMBAI: Mirchi Delhi is poised to create history with '100 HOUR, MIRCHI LAGATAAR,' a massive campaign aimed at increasing voter knowledge and turnout. Mirchi RJs will dominate the airwaves for 100 straight hours, interacting with listeners and urging them to use their right to vote.

The initiative has garnered the support of over 100 artists and celebrities, adding star power to this crucial cause. Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal, rising star Khushi Kapoor, music sensation Milind Gaba, Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik, celebrated musician Palash Sen, and the iconic Parikrama Band are among the many who will lend their voices to amplify the message.

The campaign, titled '100 HOUR, MIRCHI LAGATAAR,' is set to be the longest vote appeal by any radio station, reinforcing Mirchi’s commitment to social responsibility and civic engagement. "100 HOURS, 100 STARS" is an integral part of the campaign, reflecting the scale and influence of this initiative by bringing together some of the most prominent names in entertainment, sports, and music.

100 HOUR, MIRCHI LAGATAAR will start at 12:00 AM on 1st February and end at 4:00 AM on 5th February. The closing ceremony will take place at 9:00 AM on 5th February.

Listeners can tune in to Mirchi 98.3 FM for dynamic conversations, exclusive celebrity interactions, and powerful performances, all centered around the core message—every vote counts. From compelling discussions on the importance of voter participation to entertaining anecdotes and engaging challenges led by Mirchi RJs, the event aims to keep Delhi hooked for 100 continuous hours. With special musical performances, interactive segments, and surprises planned throughout, the airwaves will be buzzing with energy and excitement.

As the excitement builds, Mirchi Delhi continues to solidify its position not just as the city’s favorite radio station but also as a force for meaningful change. This initiative goes beyond entertainment, serving as a reminder that every vote holds the power to shape the future.

