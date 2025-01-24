Mirchi launches first-ever song Parade to unite India through music

MUMBAI: This Republic Day, Mirchi is set to redefine how we celebrate the nation’s unity with the launch of the Mirchi Song Parade, a one-of-a-kind initiative that highlights India's linguistic and cultural diversity. On 26th January 2025, all Mirchi stations nationwide will come together to curate a unique musical journey featuring iconic songs in multiple regional languages, including Tamil, Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, Assamese, Gujarati, and more.

Inspired by the Republic Day Parade, where states proudly showcase their cultural tableaux, the Mirchi Song Parade celebrates the vibrant musical traditions that make up the fabric of the nation. This initiative transforms the airwaves into a celebration of “unity in diversity,” with every station curating its own lineup of songs reflecting India's rich cultural mosaic. To enhance the experience, Mirchi’s dynamic RJs will introduce each song with captivating trivia and anecdotes, making it an entertaining and informative treat for listeners.

Music lovers across the country are in for a special treat as they tune in to Mirchi this Republic Day. Whether it’s an iconic Tamil track, an Assamese melody, or a Marathi hit, the Mirchi Song Parade promises to bridge cultural divides and showcase the universal power of music to connect people. It’s a celebration of diversity that goes beyond language and geography, inviting listeners to immerse themselves in a melodious journey like never before.

Many from the film fraternity extended their support for the campaign; Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, Marathi actor, writer & director Sachin Pilgaonkar, film-maker Hemant Dhome, Telugu singer Sid Sriram, Kannada singer Sangeeta Ravindranath, Malayalam actors Balu Varghese & Arjun Ashokan and many more.

The Mirchi Song Parade is yet another testament to Mirchi’s commitment to pushing creative boundaries and delivering meaningful content to its audience. By celebrating India's musical heritage, the station once again underscores its leadership in promoting good music and fostering unity through entertainment. This Republic Day, tune in to Mirchi anywhere across India and let the Mirchi Song Parade transport you on a melodious celebration of the nation’s cultural richness.