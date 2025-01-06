A New Year Resolution for Change Makers

MUMBAI: The start of every new year is marked by resolutions — commitments for the future. As we step closer to the milestone of 2025, Club FM, Kerala's No.1 radio station, is taking the lead in inspiring change with an innovative initiative: encouraging decision-makers to declare their New Year resolutions.

MLAs, District Collectors, Mayors, and senior police officials will share their 2025 resolutions exclusively on Club FM this New Year's Day. Through its six stations across Kerala, Club FM will bring listeners insights into the commitments these leaders are making for the community and society in the coming year.

While Club FM is renowned for its fun-filled entertainment with music, games, and exciting prizes, its true distinction lies in its ability to touch lives and amplify the pulse of society. From addressing sensitive issues like violence against women through the impactful "Teach Our Boys" campaign to fostering future talent by introducing six Junior RJs on Children’s Day, Club FM has consistently blended entertainment with purpose.

The "Free Drums for Freedom" initiative on Independence Day highlighted abandoned projects across Kerala, compelling authorities to take action. Similarly, on World Music Day, Club FM handed the power to listeners, letting them curate the playlist, creating a unique listener-driven experience.

This year’s New Year resolution campaign reflects Club FM's ongoing commitment to being more than just a radio station. It’s a movement that resonates beyond airwaves, connecting with the hearts of Malayalees, and positioning Club FM as the most engaging and innovative media platform for brands and communities alike.