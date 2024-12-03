RadioandMusic
Big FM hits the airwaves as official radio partner for Hockey India League 2024-25
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

Private FM Stations | Big FM | #IndiaKaGame | Sunil Kumaran | Hockey India League | Dr Dilip Tirkey | Bhola Nath Singh |

Mumbai: It's a sound decision. The Hockey India League (HIL) has got into bed with  Big FM for the 2024-25 season as the official radio partner. This partnership seeks to connect hockey with millions of fans and amplify the message of #IndiaKaGame throughout the nation.

A press release states that the HIL  kicks off on 28 December 2024, featuring an exciting lineup of eight men’s teams and four women’s teams competing in Rourkela and Ranchi. Notably, this season also marks the debut of the Women’s Hockey India League, reinforcing Hockey India’s commitment to inclusivity and the empowerment of women in sports.

BIG FM COO Sunil Kumaran highlighted that hockey holds a special place in the hearts of millions. "Tthis collaboration reflects our commitment to spreading awareness about the sport’s legacy and significance. Together, we aim to shine a spotlight on hockey’s incredible journey and inspire a deeper appreciation for the sport across the country." he said.

HIL governing committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey said, "Radio has a unique ability to connect with people in the remotest corners of the country, making it the perfect medium to promote hockey. With BIG FM’s engaging content and nationwide reach, we aim to make hockey a household conversation. This partnership will spark excitement across India and bring more fans closer to IndiaKaGame. Together, we’re confident of taking the Hockey India League to new heights of popularity."

HIL governing committee member Bhola Nath Singh added, “BIG FM’s captivating narrative style and broad reach make it an ideal partner to grow hockey’s fanbase. Through this association, we aim to unite the country in support of IndiaKaGame and inspire millions to cheer for our national sport."

With Big FM listeners can stay tuned to every match and cheer for their favourite teams and players.

 

 

All information about the Hockey India League can also be found on the newly launched website: https://hockeyindialeague.com/

