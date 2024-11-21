BIG FM concludes 'Bano India Ke Angdaata' campaign, successfully inspires listeners to create a life-changing impact

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, has successfully concluded its purpose-driven campaign, ‘Bano India Ke Angdaata’, becoming the first radio network to nationally champion the cause of organ donation. Reaching over 200,000 individuals, the initiative inspired thousands to pledge support, spreading a profound message of compassion and hope. The campaign was driven by BIG FM RJs- RJ Vrajesh Hirjee, RJ Akriti, RJ Sangram, RJ Nayana, RJ Uday, RJ Juhie, RJ Firoz, RJ Rashi, RJ Hiren, RJ Bhawana, RJ Shalini and RJ Nevesh who amplified the cause by pledging to become organ donors themselves. Their efforts gained further momentum with the support of Bollywood celebrities like Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sunny Leone, Raveena Tandon, Kailash Kher, Manisha Koirala, Sonu Sood, Kabir Khan, Seema Biswas, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Oberoi. Industry icons such as Farah Khan, Palak Muchhal, Akriti Kakar, Sherlyn Chopra, Ahsaas Channa and content creator and entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo also shared their views, amplifying the campaign’s reach and impact.

Eminent leaders from various fields lent their support to the movement, including Anupriya Patel, Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, Chirag Paswan, Minister of Food Processing Industries, Acharya Balkrishna ji of Patanjali, Padma Shri Deepa Malik, former President of the Paralympic Committee of India and Shaina NC, politician and social worker. BIG FM collaborated with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), India’s apex body for organ procurement and distribution, to drive and support the organ donation campaign. Anil Kumar, Director of NOTTO, highlighted the life-saving significance of organ donation.

Athletes like Anil Srivatsa, a double gold medallist at the World Transplant Games, and Sunayana Singh, CEO of ORGAN India, who supports players representing India at the World Transplant Games, also contributed their voices to the cause. Dr. Vishal Chadha, Joint General Secretary of Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, and Advocate Prashant Ajmera, a crusader for organ donation and supporter of the One India, One Law initiative, added significant influence. State-level Directors of State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisations (SOTTO) also participated actively, ensuring a comprehensive regional impact and representation.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM expressed, “At BIG FM, we take pride in being the first radio network to champion the cause of organ donation on a national scale, inspiring meaningful conversations. This campaign transcends mere awareness, striving to ignite a movement among people to take decisive action towards organ donation. The overwhelming response, with thousands pledging their support and the campaign’s extensive reach nationwide, reaffirms our unwavering commitment towards bringing about a positive change.”

The campaign concluded on a high note with impactful advocacy efforts that deeply resonated with audiences. The anthem ‘Tu Farishta,’ composed and sung by Aaman Trikha, further amplified the campaign’s emotional reach and is now available on Instagram and major music platforms. Heartfelt interviews with donor families and recipients, along with powerful videos, highlighted the life-changing impact of organ donation. Additionally, innovative initiatives like live studio setups in metro trains across Lucknow, Delhi and Mumbai Metro One alongside employee e-wellness programs, successfully reinforced the campaign’s message at every touchpoint.