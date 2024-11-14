RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Nov 2024
radio
News
MY FM hosts ‘Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024’ in Dubai
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | Mr. Ratan Tata | Amisha Patel |

MUMBAI: 4th year in a row. The event was held on 11th Nov'24 from 6:30 pm onwards at Hyatt Regency, Dubai.

The prestigious Impact Makers Brand Recognition 2024 event was held at the Hyatt Regency in Dubai in association with Ellora Group, Nashik & Sant Nagebaba Multi state as the banking partner.

MY FM, a pioneer in driving impactful initiatives, has consistently led the way in hosting such remarkable events.

Over the years, we have proudly organized international brand recognition awards in cities like Singapore and Bangkok and this year, we continued the tradition by hosting the event in Dubai.

The evening was a celebration of excellence, with individuals from diverse sectors and walks of life being felicitated for their outstanding contributions. As a highlight, Bollywood actress Amisha Patel graced the event to felicitate adding a touch of glamour to the occasion.

One of the most memorable moments of the evening was the tribute paid to one of India’s most visionary leaders, Mr. Ratan Tata. His legacy of leadership and philanthropy was honoured underscoring the true spirit of innovation and social impact.

More than 200 distinguished individuals along with their families, attended the event. It was a perfect blend of entertainment, recognition, and Bollywood fervour, making it a truly unforgettable evening.

related stories
 |  07 Nov 2024

BIG FM announces content refresh, introduces offerings that resonate with the evolving times

As part of its refresh, the radio network recently launched its flagship show Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 3 with Pankaj Tripathi along with a new brand song with powerful vocals by Sushant Divgikar

 |  28 Oct 2024

Pankaj Tripathi joins hands with BIG FM for Bank of Baroda presents Dhun Badal ke Dekho Season 3

MUMBAI: In a world where men are often encouraged to hide their emotions, we tend to overlook the fact that Mard Ko Bhi Dard Hota Hai.

 |  18 Oct 2024

BIG FM launches season 3 of its campaign ‘Super Duper Dhamaka’ with Sonakshi Sinha, spreading festive cheer for local retailers

MUMBAI: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, shopping fervour is at its peak across the country. Making the festivities extra special, BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, is back with the third season of its distinctive campaign Super Duper Dhamaka.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group