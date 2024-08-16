RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Aug 2024
radio
News
Club FM champions accountability ‘Free Drums For Freedom’ campaign on Independence Day
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Club FM | Ton Kanakkinu | Independence Day | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: Club FM champions accountability, celebrating India's 78th Independence Day, in a bold and creative initiative, Club FM launched the ‘Free Drums for Freedom’ campaign on August 15th. By combining entertainment with social responsibility, the campaign spotlighted the unfulfilled promises and neglected projects across Kerala, drawing attention to the unfinished work left dormant due to administrative inaction. In true Ton Kanakkinu Fun theme, this playful yet impactful campaign grabbed attention from all corners.

Inspired by the historical practice of using drums to gather attention, Club FM symbolically beat the drums across all six stations. RJs from Club FM, dressed in distinctive costumes, led the charge, conducting this impactful campaign in various locations. The campaign was executed through a series of on-air programs and social media stories, bringing neglected projects back into the public eye and urging for their completion.

In Thiruvananthapuram, issues such as the stalled development of the Amayizhanjaan Canal, the delayed Karamana-Kaliyikkavila National Highway project, the closed-down toilets at the modern bus stop in Bakery Junction, and the lack of breastfeeding centres were brought to the forefront.

Similarly, in Kottayam, the skywalk project and the halted Pandarakkalam elevated road on the Alappuzha-Changanassery Road were highlighted. Ernakulam's focus included the deteriorating condition of the KSRTC Bus Depot and the stranded low-floor AC buses in the depot, among other issues.

The campaign also covered stalled projects in Thrissur, such as the Kuttipuram State Highway development and the Koorkenchery-Kodungaloor State Highway expansion. In Kozhikode, the pollution of the Kallayi River and the neglected Kelappaji Park at Nadakkavu were among the key issues raised.

Kannur's neglected projects, including the long-awaited inauguration of Fort Road, the unfinished multi-level car parking near the stadium, and the lack of reflectors on dividers in the accident-prone areas from Chala to Valapattanam were also spotlighted.

The campaign served as a reminder of the public's right to demand accountability and the timely completion of these critical development projects. With "Free Drums for Freedom," Club FM not only created social awareness but also reinforced its role as a socially responsible media outlet, committed to the communities it serves.

