BIG FM sparks conversation and raises awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights with 'PRIDEntity Season 2'

MUMBAI: Every individual, irrespective of gender, deserves effortless respect and support to lead a fulfilling life. With this belief at its core, BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, proudly announces the second season of its distinctive property - ‘PRIDEntity’. An initiative promoting inclusivity towards LGBTQIA+ community, it aims to deepen the conversation around queer issues, through a series of thought-provoking and engaging programs. Helmed by RJ Rani, the show will engage with members from the community through an array of curated activities highlighting the importance of diversity and inclusivity in our society.

In 2018, the Supreme Court's landmark decision to decriminalise same-sex relationships in India opened new pathways for the queer community to live freely. Despite this progress, the community continues to face non-inclusive behaviour and biases not only in their personal life but also professionally. PRIDEntity Season 2 will delve into various topics such as workplace inclusion, family relations, romantic intricacies, legal rights and much more. The show will also explore the personal journeys of community members under the theme ‘Unique Aspects of Life’. In the final week, the focus will shift to addressing misconceptions, with guests sharing insights to help improve understanding and support for LGBTQIA+ individuals.

The first season of PRIDEntity sparked meaningful conversations on queer openness and resonated with over 200 million listeners. This year, it aims to elevate engagement with an Anonymous AMA (Ask Me Anything) segment, encouraging informative dialogue throughout the show, where listeners can pose questions and concerns without revealing their identities. Esteemed guests, including experts and celebrities, will address these inquiries from a diverse audience.

Speaking on the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, commented, “Keeping in line with our brand philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’, PRIDEntity aims to encourage listeners to see LGBTQIA+ community with a fresh, more inclusive perspective. While Season 1 garnered an amazing response, with Season 2 we are going back to the basics, educating the masses on all aspects of the queer life. By sparking intriguing conversations around the rainbow community, we look forward to promoting the cultural change and progress.”

Furthermore, PRIDEntity Season 2 will air across 45 markets and will feature 20+ guests from the community, offering real-life stories that showcase their challenges and triumphs.

Submit your questions for Anonymous AMA activity via the QR code on BIG FM's social media. Tune in to RJ Rani's afternoon show, Monday to Friday, to hear the answers and engage in more insightful conversations!