RadioandMusic
RNM
| 19 Jun 2024
radio
News
BIG FM concludes its highly impactful campaign 'Jal Andolan - Desh Ne Thaani Not to Waste Paani'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Jal Andolan - Desh Ne Thaani Not to Waste Paani | music | Singer |

MUMBAI: In response to the escalating global water crisis, BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, successfully concluded its purpose-led initiative 'Jal Andolan - Desh Ne Thaani Not to Waste Paani', aimed to raise awareness about responsible water usage. Responding to soaring temperatures aggravating water shortages across major Indian cities this summer, the campaign garnered significant support from celebrities, government authorities, activists, communities and NGOs.

Through this campaign, BIG FM also rolled out the 'Jal Daan' initiative, encouraging individuals to curb their water usage. The collected water was then distributed across various locations in Delhi and NCR regions with the help of water tankers. In addition to on-air initiatives, the campaign featured on-ground activities such as cleaning nearby water bodies, conducting awareness programs at malls, holding discussions with experts in schools and colleges and organizing painting, slogan writing competitions across all BIG FM stations.

The highly impactful campaign drew the attention of the Jal Shakti Department, with Secretary Ms. Debashree Mukherjee IAS expressing her appreciation for the cause. Celebrities including Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Raghuvir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Mini Mathur, Alka Yagnik and Anuradha Podwal supported the initiative by sharing how they are individually contributing to water conservation. Activists like Dr. Rajendra Singh (The River Man of India), Sunanda Tai, Peepal Baba from the Give Me Trees Trust and Padma Shri Ganesh K. Mani showed their solidarity with the cause through audio and video messages. Additionally, listeners also shared their Jal Warrior stories on air by reaching out directly to BIG FM RJs or through their social media handles, detailing how they are saving water in their daily lives.

Sunil Kumaran, COO of BIG FM, shared his views on the campaign, stating, "The need for water is perpetual for all. As demand rises and the population grows, conserving not only water but all natural resources has become crucial. Through ‘Jal Andolan,’ we aimed to further emphasize the importance of mindful water consumption and thereby the needs for its conservation. I would like to extend my gratitude towards all the dignitaries who supported this initiative; their influence is vital in fostering a healthier environment for those without access to fresh water.”

‘Jal Andolan’ concluded in Delhi with ‘Jal Daan,’ encouraging people to save water by using a bucket instead of taking a shower, not washing their car and reusing RO wastewater for household chores. Approximately 50,000 litres of water was distributed to water-scarce areas in Delhi by BIG FM RJs - RJ Khurafati Nitin, RJ Akriti and RJ Yogi — with the support of Delhi Police, various listeners and communities.

related stories
 |  18 Jun 2024

To Beat The Heat, Red FM Says 'Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, in association with the Noida Traffic Police, launched ‘Suvidha Ke Lie Shade Hai’ - an initiative that aimed to provide much-needed shade and comfort to commuters specifically two wheelers enduring the sweltering summer temp

 |  18 Jun 2024

Wynk Studio artists’ songs surpass 1.7+ billion streams on Wynk Music

MUMBAI: Wynk Music, India’s number one music streaming app by downloads and daily active users, has achieved an industry-leading milestone of an impressive 1.7+      billion streams for songs by independent artists of Wynk Studio – the launch pad for budding music art

 |  12 Jun 2024

Virgin Music Group extends deal with Play DMF, aligning the companies well into the next decade

MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff & Savera release : Ittefaq.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2024 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group