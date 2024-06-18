To Beat The Heat, Red FM Says 'Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai'

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, in association with the Noida Traffic Police, launched ‘Suvidha Ke Lie Shade Hai’ - an initiative that aimed to provide much-needed shade and comfort to commuters specifically two wheelers enduring the sweltering summer temperatures. Spearheaded by the talented duo RJ Rohan & RJ Nalwa on their show DL935, the campaign began on 4th June 2024.

The collaboration of Red FM and Noida Traffic Police was to create shaded areas across critical commuting points in Noida, offering relief and respite to the public during peak hours. The campaign involved setting up shade structures at bus stops, busy pedestrian crossings, and other high-traffic areas. The Red FM Green shade safeguarded public health as temperatures soar and heat waves become more frequent.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Our latest campaign ‘Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai’ is a testament to the power of community action and corporate-social partnerships in addressing real-world problems. We aimed to make commuting more bearable for everyone during this extreme heat. The heatwaves this year have been unprecedented. It’s more important than ever to think about those who have no choice but to be out in this extremely difficult weather. We hope the shade and the campaign brought some relief and a sense of community solidarity.”

IPS Laxmi Singh, Noida Police Commissioner, stated that the government frequently launched public awareness campaigns to educate people. During this scorching heat, many individuals unknowingly ended up breaking traffic rules. To protect them from heat waves, RED FM took an initiative called "Suvidha Ke Liye Shade Hai”, helping the locals by providing much-needed relief from the scorching heat waves. It was the need of the hour and this campaign helped in ensuring better adherence to traffic laws.

Anil Kumar Yadav, DCP Traffic of Noida, Gautam Budh Naagar said, “This collaboration between Red FM and Noida Traffic Police was an effort to serve our people and make commuting better. In this scorching heat, when the temperatures are soaring to 45 and 50 degrees, setting up shades was the need of the hour. Together we covered several key spots in Noida for bikers, people on foot, and also the traffic police on duty. We promise to continue working for the greater good of our people.”