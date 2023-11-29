RadioandMusic
RED FM announces season 4 of 'The Kavi Collective'
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | The Kavi Collective | music | Singer |

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourth season of The Kavi Collective, a poetry festival happening in Delhi at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023.

The Kavi Collective is a Red FM initiative that unites famous poets from across India to celebrate the art of spoken word through the verses and perspectives of a stellar lineup of poets. The IP that started during COVID, has now reached its 4th season, offering a one stop entertainment solution for the poetry community. After two digital editions, RED FM’s ‘kavi sammelan’ with a modern twist is finally happening on ground. The fourth season of The Kavi Collective will host the legendary Hindi poet, politician, and lecturer Dr. Kumar Vishwas. Along with him, reputed poets like Manu Vaishali, Chandan Rai, Ramesh Muskan, and Kushal Kushlendra will grace the stage.

Reflecting on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “The spoken word community lays the groundwork for a promising tomorrow. The sense of empowerment, literature, drama, and confidence that this art evokes is the reason Red FM continues to support the performing art. From the seasoned wisdom of legendary poets to upcoming and innovative voices, the fourth season of The Kavi Collective promises to create an evening rich in poetry, conversations, and emotions.”

Speaking on the announcement, Poet, Motivational Speaker, Author and Social Activist, Dr Kumar Vishwas, said “Red FM has created a masterpiece with their IP, The Kavi Collective. The best part about this poetry evening is that it brings together established and upcoming poets all on one stage. Words fail short to describe the kind of love and response we received last year. I am happy to be a part of the festival for the second time, to bring an even more melodic evening for poetry lovers. For this year as well, I have hand-picked poets from every corner of the country, who have the ability to bring out emotions in their beloved audience.”

Book your tickets at – https://insider.in/the-kavi-collective-dec23-2023/event?utm_source=Trade+PR&utm_medium=Organic

