BIG FM's festive campaign 'Super Duper Dhamaka' is back with Sonu Sood as India’s next shopping partner

MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit, it is the time of the year when people are eagerly excited to shop to their heart’s content. Taking the shopping experience a notch higher, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, returns with Season 2 of its celebrated campaign 'Super Duper Dhamaka'. With the tagline ‘Khelte Khelte Shopping Karega India’, the campaign this year introduces an innovative and dynamic concept - a gamified sale that combines the excitement of the stock market with the joy of retail shopping. The radio network has roped in Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who is the face of the campaign and India's next shopping partner.

Conceptualised with the aim of helping small-scale retailers to build back better, Super Duper Dhamaka Season 2 takes a step ahead to make this a rewarding experience for all. The campaign offers an enhanced user interface with engaging gamification elements. The website, www.superduperdhamaka.com, is designed to be visually appealing and easy to navigate, and features a bar displaying various price points, from lowest to the highest for the products listed. Adding an exciting element, users will have to catch the lowest price point in an engaging gamified manner, akin to a video game. For retailers, the campaign holds the promise of increased product visibility, encouraging user engagement.

Once the user registers, Sonu Sood will be the shopping partner for the entire experience. He will explain the entire concept of the Super Duper Dhamaka sale and help them navigate the platform. Offering a more personalised experience, Sonu Sood will engage users by enquiring about their product preferences amongst a host of categories, while also providing information about the best offers available in particular areas. QR codes will also be present in stores which users can scan and lucky few will stand a chance to win bumper prizes.

Speaking about the campaign, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, "Super Duper Dhamaka is our endeavour to provide small scale retailers with a platform that helps increase their reach resulting in sales and which makes shopping an easy experience for the users as well. After the stupendous success of the first season, we are excited to bring back season 2 with Sonu Sood as the face of the campaign. This year we have completely gamified the entire experience making it extremely interactive for the users whilst highlighting the best deals they can secure”

Actor Sonu Sood said, “I am excited to associate with BIG FM for a campaign that promotes and helps small businesses in such a unique manner. Super Duper Dhamaka aims at giving a rewarding shopping experience to the consumers and I am thrilled to become their shopping partner for this fun, creative and seamless engagement. This is my first stint associating with the brand and I am looking forward to engage with my fans through this medium.”

BIG FM Super Duper Dhamaka Season 2 is presented by Anchor by Panasonic, co-powered by Bikaji and our trading partner, Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy. The campaign combines the local reach of radio with gamification to give advertisers and consumers a never-before opportunity. It is being extensively promoted on-air and across digital and social media platforms of BIG FM.

So, enjoy the shopping extravaganza this festive season by registering on www.superduperdhamaka.com now!