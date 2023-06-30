Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announce the return of Hidden Files, an award-winning crime show aimed at raising awareness and combating cybercrime. Featuring a year-long show format, the Hidden Files will premiere on 1st July 2023.

Amit Dubey, an esteemed authority in the field of cybersecurity, will bring his expertise to the forefront as the host of Hidden Files. The show will incorporate a diverse range of elements, including social experiments, real-time scenarios, and cutting-edge hacks. Through these compelling segments, listeners will gain invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrime, equipping them with knowledge and tools to protect themselves in the digital realm.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, “In the past year, we observed a wave of cyber attacks that were far more advanced than ever before seen. With massive data leaks and a new complicated threat landscape, it was a year that saw cyber criminals ascending their threat game. While our digital world becomes increasingly interconnected, therefore to protect ourselves we must seek expert advice. The series Hidden Files with cyber expert, Amit Dubey is our quantum leap in disseminating information about cybercrimes. It is Red FM’s endeavour as a broadcaster to educate the masses about the rising cyber crime cases in the country and keeping themselves protected. We believe by harnessing the power of research and leveraging the expertise of our host, the show will make a lasting impact on listeners.”

Each one-hour episode will premiere every Saturday, followed by a repeat broadcast on Sundays, ensuring that audiences have multiple opportunities to engage with the thought-provoking content.