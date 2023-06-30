RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Jul 2023
radio
News
Red FM’s ‘Hidden Files’ Returns For A Year-Long Run, Empowering Against Cybercrime
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Red FM | Hidden Files | music | Cybercrime |

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, is proud to announce the return of Hidden Files, an award-winning crime show aimed at raising awareness and combating cybercrime. Featuring a year-long show format, the Hidden Files will premiere on 1st July 2023.

Amit Dubey, an esteemed authority in the field of cybersecurity, will bring his expertise to the forefront as the host of Hidden Files. The show will incorporate a diverse range of elements, including social experiments, real-time scenarios, and cutting-edge hacks. Through these compelling segments, listeners will gain invaluable insights into the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrime, equipping them with knowledge and tools to protect themselves in the digital realm.

Speaking on this announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, stated, “In the past year, we observed a wave of cyber attacks that were far more advanced than ever before seen. With massive data leaks and a new complicated threat landscape, it was a year that saw cyber criminals ascending their threat game. While our digital world becomes increasingly interconnected, therefore to protect ourselves we must seek expert advice. The series Hidden Files with cyber expert, Amit Dubey is our quantum leap in disseminating information about cybercrimes. It is Red FM’s endeavour as a broadcaster to educate the masses about the rising cyber crime cases in the country and keeping themselves protected. We believe by harnessing the power of research and leveraging the expertise of our host, the show will make a lasting impact on listeners.”

Each one-hour episode will premiere every Saturday, followed by a repeat broadcast on Sundays, ensuring that audiences have multiple opportunities to engage with the thought-provoking content.

related stories
 |  15 Jun 2023

Music platforms unite to form industry-wide anti-fraud alliance, "Music Fights Fraud"

MUMBAI: Founding Members Include Digital Music Companies CD Baby and its parent company Downtown, TuneCore and its parent company Believe, DistroKid, UnitedMasters, Symphonic, EMPIRE, and Vydia as well as Digital Service Providers Spotify and Amazon Music.

 |  02 Jun 2023

The Present and Future of Creativity in Advertising: in Conversation with Kevin Swanepoel and Prasoon Joshi

MUMBAI: As the sun went down on Day 2, a session on the present and future of creativity in advertising kickstarted the Abby One Show Awards 2023.

 |  31 May 2023

Red FM Launches RJ Nalwa to Co-drive DL 935 with RJ Rohan

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest Radio Jockey, RJ Nalwa who will co-host the evening show ‘DL935’ with RJ Rohan. True to the kadak launda streak, Red FM has also announced the campaign ‘Land in Thailand.’

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2023 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group