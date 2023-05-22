Magic FM Announces 'Jallosh' a Marathi Magic FM's Musical evening

MUMBAI: Magic FM, the leading Marathi language radio station announces "Jallosh," a Marathi Musical evening. The event aims to celebrate the rich heritage of Marathi music and provide a larger-than-life platform for regional music on 2nd June 2023 at Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha - the Iconic Destination, Heritage Venue.

Jallosh will be a remarkable gathering of renowned Marathi musicians, Avinash and Vishwajeet promising an ecstatic musical experience. This one-of-a-kind Musical evening will be a platform where the powerhouse duo will perform some of the top songs from various eras and share incredible insights about the songs. From classic Marathi film songs to contemporary hits, Jallosh will feature an eclectic mix of genres, highlighting the evolution of Marathi music over the years.

Magic FM has also revamped the RJ line-up of the station. From now onwards, RJ Ady will begin the Astro Magic segment from 7 am-9 am. RJ Akki goes live from 9 am-12 pm, and RJ Shruti on her show Lights Camera Action is on-air from 12noon-3 pm. RJ Mahi’s talk time is 3 pm-5 pm, RJ Yamini’s live show is 5 pm-9 pm and RJ Jyoti concludes the day from 9 pm - 12 am.

With the addition of three-weekend shows, Top 10 with RJ Saurabh, Lakhat Ek with RJ Vishal, and Aamchi Maati Aapla Maharashtra with RJ Rudra, Magic FM are all set to uplift the vibe of the city.