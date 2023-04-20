RadioandMusic
RED FM India Awarded "India's Transformational Brand 2023" by WCRCINT
MUMBAI India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM won ‘India’s Transformational Brand of 2023’ at the 6th edition of IDEAFEST, India’s Transformational Brands & Leaders 2023. Amongst some of the top leaders in India, Ms. Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM & Magic FM, was honoured with ‘Leader of the Year - India’s Transformational Leader 2023’.

India’s Transformational Brands and Leaders 2023 comes from the WCRCINT, global leaders in Brand and Leadership Equity Research and Management. The tribute honoured some of India’s best Brands and Leaders who are transforming the nation with their leadership, innovations, branding, and product innovations that are transforming human lives. The mega event was held on 18th April 2023 at the Eros Hotel, New Delhi.

On receiving this honour, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said “It is a privilege to be recognized by WCRCINT for Red FM’s contribution to the radio industry. The win is an acknowledgment of Red FM’s unwavering commitment to building communities, loyalties, and staying relevant. I dedicate this recognition to my team, who breathe life into visions and make all of it possible; they truly are the backbones of the brand. Over the years, Red FM has transformed itself by embracing digital technology, incorporating multilingual content, and recognizing the force of the diverse linguistic landscape of India. Leading a brand that continues to set a standard of excellence in the industry has been a tremendous privilege, and I am proud to have been part of such a distinguished journey.”

At the event, there were renowned media personalities who were recognized for their significant contributions including Rajdeep Sardesai, Sonia Singh, Anjana Om Kashap, Ashneer Grover and more.

About 93.5 RED FM: Red FM stands out as not only India’s largest radio channels, but also one of the biggest entertainment networks. We are hyper local, hyper vocal, and with our brand philosophy and attitude ‘Bajaate Raho!’ We are at the core of millennials’ hearts. By leveraging our two-decades-old legacy and expertise, we sow the seeds of a ‘larger than life experience’. We thrive on the emotional connection with the listeners and audience fashioned through a massive footprint of 69 radio stations across the country. We create original podcasts, digital shows, and on-ground events, feature independent music, make 360-degree noise, and speak the truth. As the ‘station of expression’ Red FM boasts over 495 award-winning campaigns including BEST BRAND, BEST FM STATION, and BEST RJs.

