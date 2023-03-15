RadioandMusic
Red FM Announces Season 4 of Superhits Marathi Film Festival
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the fourth season of Superhits Marathi Film Festival celebrating the essence of Marathi cinema. The film festival will be hosted at NFAI Phase 1, NFAI Phase 2, and FTII from 17th March – 19th March 2023.

Superhits Marathi Film Festival is a celebration of the oldest film industry of Indian cinema by bringing together the audience and celebrities. During the festival, Red FM will showcase critically acclaimed Marathi movies that have created an impact over the years. The movies will be screened in the presence of the cast and crew of the films, along with masterclasses and panel discussions with industry stalwarts. Marathi film festival is a non-ticketed event that invites Red FM listeners from Pune and across Maharashtra to attend the screenings.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, of RED FM & Magic FM, said, “We at Red FM are elated to be presenting the fourth edition of Superhits Marathi Film Festival. This boutique festival is a testament to Red FM’s vision of being more diverse and inclusive. Over the past many years, the Marathi Film industry has added to Indian cinema with soul-stirring and ground-breaking films. These movies have particularly gained critical acclaim for detailing unique stories of real, human, and believable people along with raw yet gripping narratives. With the ‘Superhits Marathi Film Festival’ we aim to honor the legacy of the industry. As Red FM, we are overjoyed to become the platform that preserves and eternizes Marathi films and helps them connect with an even wider audience.”

