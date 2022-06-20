RED FM Announces Red Indies Radio Festival

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network launched Red Indies Radio Festival - the biggest celebration of music on radio. On the occasion of World Music Day 2022, the festival will begin on 20th June and will continue till 24th June.

The on air festival will showcase the Indie artists from across the country and give their music a national platform throughout the week. From conversations to sharing their musical journeys, the festival will also have some of the renowned names from the music industry joining the celebration. From early morning classical shows with stalwarts from the classical world like Satish Vyas, Abhijeet Pohankar and the morning show being taken over by leading indie artists such as Armaan Malik, Raftaar, Papon and many more. Join us for some throwback afternoons with Indie Hain Hum season 2 with Tulsi Kumar and the recently concluded season 3 with Sachet Parampara. Another segment to look forward to will be ‘Late Night with Legends’ featuring Amit Trivedi, Palash Sen, Neeraj Sridhar and many more sharing their musical stories with RED FM listeners.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “Radio is a medium for music discovery and with that thought we started our journey to promote and support independent musicians across the country through our proposition - RED Indies. Red FM has championed the cause of a burgeoning Indie Music Industry by flagging off a dedicated on air IP, Red Indies Radio Festival. The entire festival is all about celebration of music and independent artists across a wide spectrum of music genres. The idea behind the project is to celebrate independent artists who follow their passion to create something extraordinary and connects them to a world of new audiences and opportunities.”

This World Music Day, music enthusiasts are in for a celebration with RED Indies Radio Festival. Tune in to be a part of this week long fiesta of Indie music on RED FM.