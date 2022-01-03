RadioandMusic
Mirchi brings back ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ for a sixth season; Honors COVID-19 heroes
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has kickstarted the sixth season of its marquee property, ‘Mirchi Flat 983’, in association with Investors Clinic— India’s one-stop solution for all things real-estate. ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ is one of the biggest properties broadcasted on-air across the radio industry based on the idea of organizing a thematic contest wherein the winner is rewarded with a flat. Championing the theme for the season—'Jinhone bachaye ghar, Unke liye Ghar’—Mirchi’s aim is to acknowledge the work of frontline warriors of the still ongoing COVID-19 battle. At the back of the given theme, the sixth season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ will be gratifying an unsung COVID-19 hero with a flat located in Greater Noida.

This season of ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ enables the public to nominate a frontline worker who they believe truly deserves to win theflat, given their contribution in aiding families and individuals to survive COVID-19. The audience can share the stories of the pandemic heroes and send in the entries on-air as well as log onto Mirchi Delhi’s Facebook and Instagram handles to submit the entries. Mirchi will shortlist and share the select nominations with an eminent panel of jury members including Nida Hasan, Country head, Change.org, Harteerath Singh, Community Development Director, Hemkunt Foundation, who will then decide upon the winner for ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ season six. To appreciate and highlight the dedicated efforts of the winner in the fight against COVID-19, Mirchi will not only honor them with a flat but also feature their story on-air for its audiences.

Commenting on the launch, Shivangini Jajoria, Senior VP and Senior Business Director, Mirchi, said, “We are delighted to bring back one of our most popular properties—Mirchi Flat 983—for a new season. Through ‘Mirchi Flat 983’ we have always tried to bring relevant social topics like inter-religion marriages, an Indian soldier’s sacrifice, and the goodness of doing selfless deeds, etc. into focus and highlight those compelling stories that originate amongst our audiences. This year with the theme of 'Jinhone bachaye ghar, Unke liye Ghar’ we want to take this opportunity to acknowledge the work of our COVID-19 warriors and enable audiences to give back through ‘Mirchi Flat 983’. Through this initiative, we encourage our listeners across Delhi NCR to throw light upon the stories of the pandemic heroes around them and have a chance to give them a brand new flat to call their home.”

Mirchi’s renowned RJs—RJ Naved, RJ Sayema, RJ Rochie, RJ Taran—have actively encouraged the audiences across radio and digital channels to send in entries for ‘Mirchi Flat 983.’

