BIG FM forays into social commerce space with BIG Living

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the country's leading radio networks, has ventured into the social commerce space with its latest offering -- BIG Living (https://bigliving.shop), a platform for those who abide by the Buy Good, Do Good, Feel Good way of life.

Catering to the myriad needs of its audience, BIG FM has launched this platform for products that are designed for consumers who care for themselves and the environment and want to live a sustainable life.

Announcing the rollout, Abraham Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Broadcast Network Limited, said: "Over the last one year, with our strong digital footprint expanding rapidly, it is a natural progression to foray into social commerce to build consideration and brand salience, thereby venturing into an alternative revenue stream.'

Thomas added: "Sustainable living is the future and we at BIG FM are doing our part to be conscious and protective of the environment we live in." Today's generation, he added, is "looking up to their credible set of influencers while making their purchasing decisions and we are proud to present a platform that our audience can trust for their authentic purchases."

Each category on offer on BIG Living is designed to cater to the needs of responsible citizens. It connects the consumers to an array of like-minded brands, artisans and designers who share the philosophy of sustainable living. It also offers a platform to the rich diversity and creative talents our country has to offer. Each product is carefully handpicked by RJs from the BIG FM family.

Additionally, the 'Health & Wellness' section will have a specially selected range of products for the mind and body. 'Giving Back' will help the BIG FM audience bring smiles and joy to people's lives. The 'Locally Made' category will encourage local businesses by boosting their products through the platform.

BIG LIving's 'Workshop' category will have a selection of sessions for personal growth and upskilling. It will also showcase the best of talents from the heartland and their magnificent creation through the 'Artisans and Designers' section.

Articulating the philosophy of BIG Living, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said: "To bring about a positive change, it is the small everyday choices one makes that matters. This thought is at the core of BIG Living. We have built a one-stop shop that offers sustainable products and modern-day services to users."

Kumaran added: "Through this platform, we offer organic products, support local businesses and artisans, and also organise creative workshops to add value to an user's life. BIG Living leverages our strengths in the area of digitalisation as well as our state-of-the-art production capabilities to bring a powerful platform helping brands and consumers to connect."

He concluded by noting that BIG RJs are considered the most trustworthy influencers and social commerce uses these credible influencers to build consideration, thereby impacting purchase decisions. "Leading an ecologically sound and conscious living is definitely the need of the hour and hence our platform is accessible 24/7 to everyone across the country," Kumaran added.

With its expansion into the social commerce space with BIG Living, BIG FM will offer engaging content via BIG Living mantras, DIY tips from the creative experts, and Live with BIG FM RJs. BIG FM will also help brands with community-building exercises by sharing various stories and initiatives, and also offer exciting deals and discounts.

And to drive purchase decisions, RJs will drive advocacy for the curated products on air and online. These brands include Gourmet Foods, Soulspiti, Lux Lyra, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Jiden Inc, Sunrise Masale (ITC), Bare Necessities, To Be Honest (TBH) and Sheth Brothers (Pratikar Green Tea).

With the launch of BIG Living, BIG FM will serve as a platform for brands to contribute to the overall well-being of individuals and communities and help businesses expand and flourish.

With a 360-degree campaign, the social commerce website is being extensively promoted across social media platforms of BIG FM and its partners.

(Source: IANS)