Pocket FM shines at India Audio Summit & Awards 2025
Community Radio | Pocket FM | India Audio Summit & Awards 2025 | music |

MUMBAI: Audio series platform Pocket FM has emerged victorious at the 3rd edition of the India Audio Summit & Awards (IASA) 2025, held on April 25, 2025. The platform took home two prestigious awards for its outstanding content. Insta Millionaire (Tamil) won the Best Regional Show award, while Super Yoddha was recognized as the Best Show – Science.

These wins recognize Pocket FM’s dedication to producing high-quality, engaging audio content. With a growing variety of regional, fiction, and science shows, Pocket FM continues to offer diverse listening experiences to its listeners.

The India Audio Summit & Awards is a leading event that celebrates the best in audio content across the country. Focused on innovation and creativity, IASA recognizes achievements in formats like audiobooks, podcasts, radio, and audio advertising. The thorough evaluation process ensures the awards highlight the most impactful voices in India’s audio industry.

In addition to these wins, Pocket FM’s Insta Millionaire and Shoorveer were nominated in the Best Fiction Show and Best Science Show categories, further demonstrating the platform’s ability to deliver highly engaging and diverse content.

The IASA Awards serve as a benchmark for audio excellence, acknowledging the industry’s finest productions and the talents that have transformed the way audiences experience audio content.

About Pocket FM:

Pocket FM is the world’s largest audio series platform, with a global community of over 200 million listeners. The company has pioneered the audio series category, bringing it into mainstream entertainment with its episodic storytelling format. This innovative approach has fostered binge-listening behavior, with the platform seeing an average of over 115 minutes of daily listener time. Pocket FM offers more than 75,000 audio series, powered by a community of 250,000+ writers worldwide.

