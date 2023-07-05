Eastern Command of Indian Army & Red FM Celebrate Vijay Diwas With The Guts & Glory - Salute 71

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to commemorate Vijay Diwas with a grand celebration titled "Guts and Glory - Salute 71." This event aims to pay tribute to the historic victory of the 1971 war and honor the brave soldiers who made it possible.

As part of this unique initiative, Red FM will captivate its audience on-air with narrations of intriguing war stories that depict the valiant efforts of the Indian armed forces during the 1971 war. Listeners will have the opportunity to learn about the heroic deeds of our soldiers, their unwavering spirit, and the sacrifices they made to ensure our nation's victory. Red FM will also collate all stories as episodes under a podcast, which will be available on various audio streaming platforms.

In addition, "Guts and Glory - Salute 71" will recognize and award the heroic soldiers along with citizens of North East India, who displayed exceptional courage and dedication during the triumphant war.

Reflecting on the announcement, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, said “I am delighted to know that Red FM has taken the initiative to narrate stories of valour and courage of our soldiers who fought in the 1971 war. In our vision to salute the bravery of the heroes, we are delighted to present to you Guts & Glory - Salute 71, as part of this year Vijay Diwas Celebration. We are hopeful to present a deeper insight into the triumphant moment of Indian history."

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, we are elated to be joining hands with the Eastern Command of the Indian Army to honor the lives of the 1971 war veterans. Our army men live through times that are unimaginable to us. The sacrifice of our veterans is truly unfathomable but as a brand, we are looking forward to commending the valor of the keepers of our nation. The Guts & Glory - Salute 71 initiative will also recognize the unsung heroes who walk amongst us as common citizens. We are hopeful that these stories will enrich us with empathy and esteem for the gallant troops who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.”

The initiative will be rolled out in 12 East-Indian stations namely, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar, Asansol, Siliguri, Agartala, Patna, Muzzafarpur, Jamshedpur, Guwahati, Shillong, Aizwal, and Gangtok. Tune in to 93.5 RED FM to listen to these stories.

