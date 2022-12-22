RadioandMusic
| 23 Dec 2022
Hyderabad's Mirchi 95 partners with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, partners with one of India’s best smoothie bar chains, Drunken Monkey, to commemorate the launch of 95 Mirchi Hyderabad’s RJ Gaurika in Hyderabad. As a part of this association, Drunken Monkey produced limited-edition smoothie called Mirchi Berilicious, packaged in a bottle signed by RJ Gaurika. Through this initiative, Drunken Monkey and Mirchi aim to connect and engage with young, energetic, outgoing, and ambitious audiences.

Mirchi RJ Gaurika encouraged listeners on the radio and her followers on social media to visit the Drunken Monkey outlets and enjoy the specially crafted smoothie.

Talking about this collaboration, M N Hussain (Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka) ENIL, Mirchi, said, “Mirchi is always eager to collaborate and build new initiatives with other brands. This time, we are pleased to have partnered with Drunken Monkey to launch RJ Gaurika in Hyderabad. Mirchi and Drunken Monkey share similar demographics, which makes it a perfect idea for executing this campaign. Through this initiative, we aim to achieve higher brand affinity among the public for RJ Gaurika’s launch and Drunken Monkey’s drinks.”

Samrat Reddy, Founder, Drunken Monkey, said, “Both the brands are known for being fun and what better way to collaborate with a brand like Mirchi that has always been known for entertainment. I am more than thrilled with this partnership and wish all success to Gaurika.”

Grab your Mirchi RJ Gaurika X Drunken Monkey limited-edition Mirchi Berilicious drink today.

