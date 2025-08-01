TIPS Music delivers strong Q1 FY26 results with 19% Revenue Growth and expanding digital reach

MUMBAI: TIPS Music Ltd. (formerly Tips Industries Ltd.), one of India’s leading music labels, has reported a strong set of financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1 FY26), driven by robust content releases and continued digital momentum.

The company posted revenue from operations of Rs.88.1 crore, marking a 19% year-on-year increase. Profit after tax (PAT) rose to Rs.45.7 crore, up 5% from the previous year. Operating EBITDA came in at Rs.56.5 crore, reflecting a 4% growth, with healthy margins—EBITDA at 64.2% and PAT at 51.9%. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue grew by 12%, and PAT surged by 49%, showcasing strong operational efficiency and business resilience.

The first quarter saw the release of 92 new songs, including 48 film tracks and 44 non-film singles. Among the standout successes was the Punjabi chartbuster “Main Nachdi” from Saunkan Saunkanay 2, which crossed 75 million views and remained on YouTube’s Top 100 chart for 12 weeks straight. Songs from the films Maalik and Sarbala Ji also performed impressively, amassing 102 million and 51 million views respectively.

TIPS continued to grow its digital presence, with its YouTube subscriber base rising to 125.8 million by quarter-end. The company also announced an interim dividend of Rs.4 per share, totaling Rs.51.13 crore for Q1 FY26.

Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, remarked, “Despite the broader industry challenges, our content catalogue and new releases have held strong, reflected in a 19% year-on-year revenue growth. The Board is pleased to declare an interim dividend of Rs. 4 per share this quarter.”

Executive Director Girish Taurani highlighted the company’s content strategy, noting, “We released 92 new tracks this quarter, significantly enriching our catalogue. This steady content pipeline has directly contributed to our expanding digital footprint, particularly on YouTube. The track ‘Main Nachdi’ was a key highlight, charting for 12 weeks, while Maalik and Sarbala Ji songs also saw remarkable engagement.”

CEO Hari Nair added, “We are seeing consistent traction across both digital and non-digital platforms. Growth in paid subscribers across OTTs like YouTube and Spotify continues to be encouraging. Operationally, we’ve also developed an in-house content management system, PULSE, which now enables direct content delivery to platforms like TikTok through our own DDEX feeds.”

With solid numbers and a strong digital play, TIPS Music is poised for continued growth in the coming quarters.