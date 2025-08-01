RadioandMusic
Spotify hits high note in Q2 2025 with strong subscriber and Revenue Growth
MUMBAI: Spotify has struck a powerful chord in the second quarter of 2025, posting impressive growth in subscribers, revenue, and operating income—marking one of its strongest quarters yet.

The streaming giant added that subscriber net additions for the first half of 2025 rose by more than 30% compared to the same period last year, signaling continued global momentum. This also marks Spotify’s second highest Q2 ever in terms of net Monthly Active User (MAU) additions.

Key Q2 2025 Highlights:

• Paid Subscribers: Increased 12% year-over-year (Y/Y) to 276 million
• Monthly Active Users (MAUs): Grew 11% Y/Y to 696 million
• Total Revenue: Rose 10% Y/Y to €4.2 billion
• Gross Margin: Improved by 227 basis points Y/Y, now at 31.5%
• Operating Income: Climbed to €406 million

Daniel Ek, Founder and CEO of Spotify, credited the company’s consistent evolution and user-first approach for the strong results.

“People come to Spotify and they stay on Spotify. By constantly evolving, we create more and more value for the almost 700 million people using our platform,” said Ek. “This value not only benefits users but it’s attracting more people to streaming and as a result, it’s also boosted the industries of music, podcasts, and audiobooks.”

With nearly 700 million users worldwide and increasing profitability, Spotify is not only shaping the future of audio but also reinforcing its leadership in the global streaming landscape.

