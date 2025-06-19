Spotify study reveals when India listens to music

MUMBAI: Whether to accompany their morning commute, soundtrack a workout, or unwind at home, consumers in India turn to music for both functional and emotional reasons throughout the day, highlights a recent study by Spotify.

The in-depth, multi-phase research study decodes Indian listeners’ music habits - uncovering when they press play, the moods that drive them, and how preferences differ by age and gender. While listening takes place through key moments across the day, there is higher activity associated with music consumption on weekday mornings, between 8-10 am, and on weekends, between 10 am-12 pm. The former indicates the connection between music and commutes, while the latter aligns with slower, more relaxed starts.

Key moments of consumption

The study highlighted six moments of consumption - unwinding, commuting, working out, jogging/walking, casual hangouts, and socializing/parties - and broke down listening trends based on key demographics. Each moment was found to serve distinct emotional needs, from seeking clarity during morning walks to reclaiming joy at parties.

. Millennials dominated most music moments, particularly those involving social or outdoor settings such as commuting and jogging.

. Gen Z listeners were more likely to embrace music during home workouts, suggesting a fitness-as-self-care trend.

. Men skewed higher for solitary, goal-driven moments such as commuting and jogging, while women leaned into social and shared listening contexts - from home hangouts to group workouts.

Key takeaways

. Listeners crave mood-matching, moment-specific personalisation

Music isn’t one-size-fits-all. Whether it's soft instrumental for a reflective evening or upbeat Punjabi tracks for a commute, listeners expressed a desire for their music to adapt to their context.

. Cultural resonance drives emotional connection

Familiar sounds - Bollywood , I-Pop , and Punjabi rap, among others - are not just preferences but emotional anchors, helping listeners feel seen and rooted, connecting them to their cultural identity.

. Music rituals are deeply embedded in daily life

From gym sessions to post-work decompression, music is a habitual, even essential, layer of listeners’ everyday rhythms. It makes their daily activities more immersive.

On Spotify, listeners tune in to mood and moment mixes through the day - across moments such as ‘workout’ ( Energy Workout Mix ), ‘chill’ ( Chill Mix ), and beyond - with each playlist personalised for the user. They create ‘ Jams ’ on Spotify to share listening moments during home hangouts, or simply choose Spotify-editor curated playlists such as Bollywood Dance Music to set the mood for social occasions.

Whether to shake off morning inertia, reclaim mental space after work, or fuel social energy, music continues to show up as an ally to listeners in navigating both routine and mood.

The study was conducted among more than 2000 Gen Z and millennial male and female respondents, based in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. Overall, 19 music listening moments were considered, with the six mentioned emerging as high frequency.