The Rise of Independent music in India: TuneCore celebrates 5 Years of empowering Independent Artists throughout the Country

MUMBAI: As India's music industry undergoes a seismic shift away from traditional labels and film soundtracks, independent music is no longer the fringeit's the future. Celebrating five years of operations in India, TuneCore, the leading independent development partner for self-releasing artistsowned by Believe, one of the world's leading digital music companies has released a comprehensive, data-driven report showcasing the evolving landscape of the country's independent music industry.

Backed by robust data, the report outlines how independent music in India has grown from a niche movement to a powerful, mainstream force, thanks to platforms like TuneCore that empower artists to own, distribute, and monetise their work globally.

"The Indian independent music scene is one of the most exciting and diverse in the world. Over the past five years, we've had a front-row seat to this evolution, and we're proud to have supported artists at every stepfrom first uploads to global recognition. TuneCore is more than just adistributor; it's an artist development platform. We're helping artists build sustainable careers and pushing Indian music to global audiences," said Akhila Shankar, Head of TuneCore, South Asia.

"Independent music is no longer the alternativeit's the main stage. Over the last five years, TuneCore has been instrumental in helping Indian artists take charge of their creative journeys, build sustainable careers, and reach audiences across the globe. At Believe, we are proud to back a platform that champions artist autonomy and fuels the cultural and economic growth of India's music ecosystem. This is just the beginningwe're committed to making India a global powerhouse for independent music."

Vivek Raina, Managing Director, Believe India

. Driving India's Independent Music Economy: The TuneCore Effect

. 64,000+ Tracks by Indian artists have been promoted through the TuneCore Accelerator Program, a creator-focused initiative designed to fast-track music careers.

. TuneCore artists have generated 13+ billion streams through TuneCore Accelerator, cementing TuneCore's role as a key player in India's music economy.

. 1 in every 20 streams now comes from international listeners, signalling a rise in India's music exports.

Regional Roots, Global Reach

The report also reveals a shift in the cultural geography of Indian music. Independent artists are emerging from both metropolitan areas and smaller citiesbreaking language, regional, socioeconomic, and genre boundaries.

Top streaming cities include:

Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Pune, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bangalore.

Fastest growing regions:

Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and West Bengal.

Leading languages in indie music:

Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Urdu, and Tamil.

In the endeavour to cater to regional roots, TuneCore recently added UPI payment method, the only global distributor with localised payment for India.

Genre Trends: A Market Shaped by Diversity

. The genre map of independent India is as diverse as its listeners:

. Top genres: Hip-hop, Hindi-Pop, Bollywood, Punjabi, Electronic.

. 39% of all singles released through TuneCore India are in Hindi.

. 67% of all album releases are in English.

. Folk and instrumental artists release 5x more content than the average artist, showing a revival of traditional and niche sounds.

Looking Ahead: Data-Driven, Artist-Centric

TuneCore's five-year anniversary will culminate in an exclusive industry showcase on June 26, featuring performances by one of India's most prominent independent artists singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey, a special set by Dorwin John ft. Special Guests and indie rock band Long Distance The event will also highlight insights from the report, along with the company's roadmap to further empower India's indie music ecosystem.

The report reflects the macro-trends, regional surges, and cross-border appeal of Indian independent music. With almost 20 years of global experience and local market intelligence, TuneCore continues to play a critical role in democratising music distribution, amplifying diverse voices, and building economic value in the creator economy.